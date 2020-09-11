Retracing final moments The Singapore Grip author's life

The Singapore Grip was the last novel JG Farrell ever completed - he drowned aged 44 on a remote part of the Irish coast in 1979, in circumstances never wholly explained. ITV's upcoming six-part dramatisation of his book is now reigniting interest in the author's life, and how he died.

It's 21 years since Lavinia Greacen published her biography of JG Farrell. She's delighted that the new TV version of his World War Two story The Singapore Grip is introducing him to new readers.

"Jim had a memorable and unique way of blending history and comedy with a characteristic melancholy," she says. "People fall in love with how he writes which is why the historical novels have stayed in print.

"There were three earlier books, which probably aren't now much read. But in 1970 he published Troubles, which takes place in 1920s Ireland after independence.

View photos Farrell moved in 1979 to the remote Sheep's Head peninsula in West Cork in Ireland More

"I suppose it's still his best-loved work and suddenly Jim had found his theme - the collapse of British imperial power around the world. With The Siege of Krishnapur (1973) it was India - and then came Singapore in World War Two."

Farrell made headlines when The Siege of Krishnapur took the fifth Booker Prize. His acceptance speech at the Café Royal in London attacked capitalism and laid fiercely into the Booker Group - whose award scheme it was - and the way it treated workers in the Third World.

Greacen says all three books showed Farrell's profound dislike of colonialism.

There has been criticism that Christopher Hampton's new TV scripts have too few roles for Asian actors.

Greacen says JG Farrell worked to include Asian characters in his novel having been criticised for focusing too much on the British in The Siege of Krishnapur.

View photos A promotional image featuring the main cast members of The Singapore Grip More

Farrell had polio in 1956 as a student at Oxford. Lavinia Greacen suggests the experience contributed to his sense that life is precarious and frequently unjust.

In 1979, financially stable at last, Farrell bought a house on the remote Sheep's Head peninsula in West Cork in Ireland. The move took advantage of generous exemptions the Irish tax system gave to writers and artists. But also Farrell, born in Liverpool, had an Irish mother and felt a deep connection to Ireland.

Lavinia Greacen thinks in West Cork he was seeking solitude and room to write in peace.

'Very nice gentleman'

'Women found him attractive and he had three relationships on the go in London. But I'm sure he had no intention of marrying - even had he lived I doubt he would ever have had a wife.

"He'd lived a few minutes from Harrods and the museums and people were always popping into his small flat. So moving to what most London friends thought the middle of nowhere in southwest Ireland actually for him was perfect."

The house was a short walk from rocks which on a clear day give a magnificent view over Bantry Bay and to the wide Atlantic beyond. Farrell was to become a keen angler fishing for mackerel and wrasse.

Local farmer Jerry Daly remembers the first time he met Jim Farrell.

'A very nice gentleman he was. But when he arrived he said he couldn't catch any fish and I said where are you fishing off? He said down off the little slipway into the water and I said you'd have as good a chance in the kitchen sink.

View photos Pauline Foley [pictured in 2017] was the last person to see him alive More

Story continues