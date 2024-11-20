Retiring Nadal's career over after Spain's Davis Cup defeat

Rafael Nadal announced last month that the Davis Cup would be the final tournament of his 23-year professional career [Getty Images]

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career came to an end as Spain lost to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup on a emotional night in Malaga.

Spanish great Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, recently announced the men's team event would be the last of his career.

In front of a packed, partisan crowd, the 38-year-old Nadal lost 6-4 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp as the Netherlands took an early lead in the best-of-three tie.

Carlos Alcaraz, who has taken over the mantle as Spain's leading player, beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 in the second singles match to keep Nadal's hopes of another potential farewell appearance alive.

But Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were beaten 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) by Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in the deciding doubles.

"The titles, the numbers are there. But the way I'd like to be remembered most is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca," a tearful Nadal said afterwards.

"I was just a kid who followed his dreams and worked as hard as possible to get where I am today.

"I achieved my dreams and more than I ever thought."

How Nadal, fellow superstars and fans all said goodbye

Nadal, who had been watching from the bench with the rest of the Spanish team, hopped on to court to console Alcaraz and Granollers.

Both looked despondent as they sat with their heads bowed, listening to the victorious Dutch players celebrating reaching the semi-finals.

Many stayed in the 11,500-capacity Palacio de Deportes arena, chanting "Rafa, Rafa, Rafa" for one final time as they waited for Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp to conclude a post-match interview.

When the time came for Nadal to take centre stage, he was given another standing ovation and a round of applause lasting over a minute.

Nadal's family, including his wife Mery, young son Rafael junior, parents Ana Maria and Sebastian and sister Maribel, were present in the stands.

Long-time members of his backroom team wore T-shirts depicting the logo of the 'Raging Bull' which became his moniker, inspired by his indomitable fighting spirit.

After finishing a heartfelt speech in Spanish, the main lights dimmed and a spotlight surrounded Nadal.

He stared at the court for a few moments, chewing his lip as he fought back the tears.

The next part of the celebration was a video montage of career highlights and personal messages from sporting superstars, including tennis legends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Andy Murray, along with footballers David Beckham, Andres Iniesta and Raul, and golfer Sergio Garcia.

Another elongated spell of applause followed before he walked off the court, blowing kisses on the way, for the final time as a professional player.

Nadal 'tried best' in final match

It had not been certain Nadal would feature in the singles but he was picked by Spain captain David Ferrer despite not playing a competitive match for over three months.

In his pre-tournament news conference, Nadal insisted he would not be distracted by emotion as he aimed to help Spain win the Davis Cup for a sixth time in his career.

That was the theory. In practice, the occasion got to Nadal within minutes of walking out to a thunderous ovation.

Nadal visibly teared up during the Spanish national anthem. His right hand shook uncontrollably.

Once the anthem stopped, he was able to raise his arm into the air and mouthed "Gracias" to the supporters chanting his name.

"Of course it has been an emotional day and I felt nerves before the match," Nadal said.

"I tried my best, I tried to enjoy and play with the right energy and the right attitude."

Nadal's level was understandably far below his best.

Occasionally he showed fizz on his famous forehand, but it was not enough to push his opponent.

In a febrile atmosphere where Van de Zandschulp's missed first serves were cheered, the 29-year-old Dutchman deserved great credit for staying focused and seeing out an important victory.

"It is tough to close out a match against him, knowing it could be his last," said Van de Zandschulp.

"I felt I was hoping a bit more than going for it. I went for it and it helped in the end."

The legacy Nadal leaves behind

Nadal retires as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time in terms of Grand Slam victories, behind only long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

Known as the 'King of Clay', Nadal lifted the French Open singles title a record 14 times, winning 112 of his 116 major matches at Roland Garros.

No player has won as many Grand Slam singles titles at the same tournament.

Nadal is also a four-time US Open champion and won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice.

He won Olympic singles and doubles gold and helped Spain win four Davis Cup finals, most recently in 2019. He also played a part in their 2008 triumph, although injury prevented him featuring in the final.