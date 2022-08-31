Retirement crisis looms as state pension falls £315 a month short

pensions money - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The state pension has fallen £315 short of what is needed for a comfortable retirement, industry experts have warned.

The average person needs £1,117 per month to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in retirement, a survey by pension provider Royal London found. However, the new full state pension currently pays just £802 per month, leaving pensioners thousands of pounds short each year.

Standards of living will drop dramatically for those retiring who rely solely on the state pension, the research showed.

Half of pensioners rely on the state-paid benefit as their main source of income, according to Royal London. Meanwhile, four in 10 workers over the age of 55 said they expected the state pension to be their main source of income when they retire.

Older workers are sleepwalking into a retirement crisis, as millions of 58- to 76-year-olds, known as Generation X, are not saving enough, according to major pension provider B&CE.

Phil Brown, of the group, said: “Once Generation X starts to retire in large numbers, the UK could face a retirement savings crisis, with people unable to carry on with anything like their current standard of living.”

British workers need to save enough in their pension to afford a retirement income that is equivalent to two thirds of their working income, the Pensions Commission warned in 2004.

But two thirds of people are not putting enough aside to meet that target, new research from B&CE based on figures from the Office for National Statistics has found.

Sarah Pennells, of Royal London, took on a week-long “state pension challenge” where she attempted to live on £185.15, the equivalent of the full state pension.

She said: “What struck me was how tough it was, especially in the middle of a cost of living crisis, and that’s without the energy bill hike due in October. Budgeting is extremely difficult, especially with today’s rising costs adding to the pressure.”

The state pension covered everyday items, such as food, but there was no money left over for unexpected bills, she said. “The state pension is the foundation of most people’s income in retirement, but it is highly unlikely to pay enough for the life you would like in retirement,” she added.

The full new state pension is on track to increase next April by £18.70 a week, from £185.15 to £203.85 as inflation soars. The basic state pension, which is paid to those who reached state pension age before 2016, is forecast to increase from £141.85 to £156.20.

However, pensioner incomes are still expected to be cut by more than £800 in real terms next year, as over-66s would need a boost of £1,827 to be able to maintain the same standard of living if inflation reaches 18.6pc, as predicted by investment bank Citigroup.