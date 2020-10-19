When retirement arrives sooner than expected: What to do, what to know

Millions of Americans spend decades preparing for retirement, yet it sometimes sneaks up suddenly, when you're least expecting it.

That's what happened to Rocky Mann. He wasn't planning to hang up his wings as a pilot for Southwest Airlines for at least a couple more years. But when the company offered him a generous buyout package this summer, he took it.

He and his wife Linda, a Southwest flight attendant who continues to work, are in good shape financially. They own a home in Cave Creek, Arizona, with no plans to downsize. Mann, who turns 61 in November, said Southwest will pay him more than two-thirds of his regular pay until 65. He also will retain his health insurance until then.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

While Mann likes the company and still enjoys flying, he said retirement will free him of the need to complete flight-simulation testing and keep up with various other occupational responsibilities.

Rocky Mann recently accepted an early retirement offer from Southwest Airlines. More

"The day I made the decision to take the offer, it felt like 1,000 pounds was lifted off my shoulders," he said.

Although Americans typically assume they will retire when they want, and on their own terms, many are in for a surprise. Half of the retired respondents to an Allianz Life Insurance survey said they left work earlier than expected. For some people, like Mann, it works out well. For others, an expedited retirement can be troublesome.

Most retirees said they quit working for reasons outside their control, such as a surprise job loss or health issues. The survey of 1,000 mostly middle-class Americans was conducted in January, just before the COVID-19 pandemic led to broad layoffs.

“Many Americans are in need of a wake-up call about the very real possibility that their retirement start date might not be when they want it to be,” said Kelly LaVigne, an Allianz vice president, in a prepared statement.

When the decision comes sooner than expected, it can put pressure on your finances.

"People say they'll wait until 65, but the average retirement age remains 61 or 62," said Dana Anspach, founder of Sensible Money, a financial planning firm in Scottsdale.

Here are some aspects to ponder if you suddenly are given the option, or are forced, to stop working prematurely.

Dentist visits: Dentists expected to raise fees, exit family practices as pandemic keeps patients away

Election 2020: College students struggle to spot misinformation online

Planning how to spend that time

While you might like the vision of unfettered free time, it can be a problem, too. Many people derive satisfaction from their jobs, along with social interaction. That could disappear with an earlier than expected departure.

Mann, who likes to golf, ride motorcycles, travel and volunteer for a boxer-dog rescue group, said he's prepared for this aspect. "Filling my days will be no problem," he said.

But a lot of workers still haven't planned it out, including the possibility of spending more time with spouses or other family members, for better or worse.

"Narrow down what's important to you and what makes you happy," advised Amy Shepard, a certified financial planner and Mann's adviser at Sensible Money. Even if a retirement package isn't great financially, "you might be better off taking it," she said, depending on how you view work compared to other activities.

Evaluating health costs

It's easier to accept an early retirement package if you can retain some subsidized health-insurance coverage from your employer, at least until Medicare kicks in at age 65. Otherwise, you had better be prepared to pay what could be several thousand dollars or more in annual health-insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Story continues