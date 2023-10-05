Retiree who plays every Powerball game starts day with big win. ‘A nice way to wake up’

A retired 68-year-old man who plays Powerball every day woke up to a big win in Maryland.

The man bought the ticket worth $50,000 for the Sept. 27 drawing at a restaurant in Elkton, the Maryland Lottery said in an Oct. 5 news release.

He chose the Quick Pick option so his numbers were selected randomly, according to lottery officials.

Then he woke up to a win.

“It was a nice way to wake up and start my day,” the man told lottery officials.

He missed the white ball, numbered 1, so he won the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and the red Powerball 7.

Elkton is about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1-in-292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

