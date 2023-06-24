Retired Sporting Kansas City star Matt Besler hosts 4th charity Wiffle Ball competition

Matt Besler loves giving back to his hometown. He loves having fun doing it even more.

Besler, the former Sporting Kansas City and U.S. Men’s National Team defender, hosted “Mash Plastic,” a celebrity wiffle ball event, Friday night at the George Toma Field at 52rd and Wornall.

Besler is proud to lend his name and his time to the event, which benefits The Battle Within, a charitable organization supporting veterans and first responders.

“I’ve seen first-hand the direct impact The Battle Within makes in people’s lives,” Besler said, “It’s a week-long program that costs around $3,500. That directly impacts their lives, and it changes the lives of people around them. People may not think about the fact that PTSD not only affects the veteran or first responder, it’s also affects their support system.

“This is such a unique setting. It’s incredible. To me, it’s the best-kept secret in Kansas City. We’ve all done different types of fundraising: galas, luncheons and other events. We get to play wiffle ball. If you can’t have fun playing wiffle ball, then you’ve got something wrong with you.”

This was the fourth annual Mash Plastic event, which took time off because of COVID. And it was back with a bang Friday night. A three-team, round-robin format featured a seven-inning wiffleball game, plus a home run derby.

Mitch “Voice of the Chiefs” Holthus captained one of the other teams, with the third team captained by former Chiefs receiver Gehrig Dieter. Holthus’ team won the event, followed by those led by Besler and Dieter.

Kansas City philanthropist Joe Ungashick transformed his front yard into the wiffle ball field, with help from legendary Kansas City groundskeeper George Toma, for which the field is named.

More than 100 veterans, first responders, community leaders and supporters came together to establish The Battle Within (TBW) in 2017, believing that every “warrior” should have an equal opportunity to recover from the traumas they experienced while serving others. The organization has created a community for warriors nationwide to discover their path to healing and remain committed to achieving their mental and behavioral health objectives.

TBW defines a warrior as a “brave or experienced fighter,” including military and veterans, first responders (law enforcement, fire service and EMS), dispatchers, corrections officers and frontline medical personnel. The group says that all of these warriors are subject to experiencing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. TBW exists to break down barriers and provide mental and behavioral health support.

“There are so many unmet needs in the community,” said Lauren Lucht, vice president of mental and behavioral health for the University of Kansas Medical System. “It takes organizations like The Battle Within to step up and say, ‘There’s no shame in saying you need help.’

“It’s been such a slow, painful process, and I don’t think the stigma is completely gone. I really feel like pandemic taught us all to be a little more vulnerable, in front our family and friends, to say, ‘I’m at my max point. I need some support.’ I think that’s a silver lining to the pandemic.”

This year’s Mash Plastic event raised approximately $125,000 for TBW. Interested parties can donate to The Battle Within at www,thebattlewithin.org.