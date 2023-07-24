Retired Soccer Player Brad Knighton's 11-Year-Old Daughter Dies In Boating Accident

Retired Major League Soccer player Brad Knighton is mourning the loss of his 11-year-old daughter, Olivia, after a deadly boating accident near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last Wednesday.

Knighton addressed his daughter’s death in a social media statement last Thursday after South Carolina officials confirmed reports of a fatal accident in the town of Little River.

Knighton told friends and followers, “There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorry in this moment.”

“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday,” he went on.

Brad Knighton, pictured here in 2021, was the former goalie for the New England Revolution soccer team.

“We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow, we will get through this together as a family,” the athlete said of wife Britney Knighton and sons Owen, 9, and Brooks, 5.

Knighton, the former goalie for the New England Revolution soccer team, said, “Olivia loved soccer and the Revolution with all of her heart.”

“Our family always felt your support behind us during my career. We will need you and your prayers with us now more than ever. We love you, Olivia.”

In its Thursday statement, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource said the accident was under investigation.

Offering further details, the department said, “Initial information indicates that a 23-foot boat carrying 12 people was traveling on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River.”

“The boat was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat, resulting in nine of the 12 occupants going overboard,” one of which was an 11-year-old girl who was “struck by a propeller and later died of her injuries.”

“Nobody else was injured in the incident,” the statement continued.

Knighton played Major League Soccer from 2007 to 2022. Twelve of those seasons were with the New England Revolution and after retiring earlier this year, he became one of the head coaches for the team’s youth program.

The Revolution also paid tribute to Olivia, calling her a “beloved presence” at games.

“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit,” the team wrote. “Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

