Retired physician writes he’s appalled by Nancy Mace’s ‘egregious lies’ about Annie Andrews

David Travis Bland’s article on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace hits the nail on the head. Our U.S. House representative has chosen to sling egregious lies at Dr Annie Andrews. By choosing this action Mace has guaranteed that medical professionals will undergo threats and attempted violence for no actual reason. Incitement of violence is a dangerous road to go down.
As a retired physician I’m appalled that my colleagues have to undergo these crazy lies that 10 years ago were unthinkable. Dr Andrews has had to step down from her role as a physician to protect her colleagues and hospital from the threats they also received. Is this still America? Is Mace who we want working on our behalf in Congress?
In any reasonable society those actions would disqualify her from this position of trust in our government. In SC today, I would hope reasonable people would agree that these actions are disqualifying.
John MacLaurin, DO, Hilton Head
Vote Republican because . . .
Vote Republican because you want to . . .
Restrict the rights of women
Pay higher taxes so the wealthy won’t have to
Have more difficulty voting
Live without social security, medicare, medicaid, and affordable healthcare
Pay the highest drug prices in the world
Not have history taught in school
Do without daycare
Not have immigrants fill the jobs that go empty
Have welfare instead of a living wage
Ignore global warming with more severe fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes
Have more mass and school shootings with automatic weapons
Continue using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the oil industry
Eliminate democracy
Steve Peters, Bluffton
Soulja Boy next Gamecock anthem
Just read David Travis Bland’s op-ed on Coach Shane Beamer and Soulja Boy’s “Turn Your Swag On.”
Totally agree with you. Even this 70 year old white boy native of Pee Dee area knows of Soulja Boy. I’m ready to suit up and play for Beamer!
I saw his intro of this at SEC Media Day, and loved it. Have watched his locker room follow-up at least ten times.
I do like reading your perspectives on this and other topics. Excellent writing style and presentation. It makes me feel like we are in a room talking to each other.
Jay Altman, Columbia
Confused voter
I’m confused by Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest campaign ad in which he appears to be running against “Washington” rather than Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham.
He tells us that “in Washington they spend money that doesn’t even exist. We don’t do that here.” That’s true. The S.C. constitution does not permit state government to have a year-end budget deficit. That is also true for 36 other states.
McMaster also says, “In Washington, they tried to defund the police. We don’t do that here.” Most police funding is determined at the local level, not by “Washington.”
McMaster proclaims, “They tried to close businesses and churches during COVID. Not here.”
McMaster has forgotten that he closed restaurants, beaches, and boat ramps in March 2020. In April 2020, he approved an order that closed gyms, theaters, and some retail establishments.
I don’t think McMaster’s closures were wrong because COVID-19 killed more than one million people in the U.S.; however, I am suggesting that McMaster should campaign on real issues instead using questionable statements to appeal to his conservative base.
Andrew Gowan, West Columbia
