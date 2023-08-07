Retired nurse sent ‘white powder’ to peers urging them to support assisted-dying bill, court hears

The second-reading of the assisted-dying bill in the Lords - ROGER HARRIS/ROGER HARRIS PHOTOGRAPHY

A retired radiology nurse sent “white powder” to Lord Sandhurst and Baroness Chisholm while urging them to support the assisted-dying Parliamentary bill, a court heard on Monday.

Malaysian-born Chek-Min Ong, 74, who lives in the UK’s first LGBTQ retirement block opposite the Houses of Parliament, was caring for his ailing partner Tim at the time, who had suffered a devastating stroke.

The peers never received the envelopes, containing what turned out to be harmless sucrose, as they were intercepted by postal handlers wearing protective equipment.

Ong, of Albert Embankment, Lambeth, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sending a white powder to Lord Sandhurst and Baroness Chisholm on or before October 11 2021 which conveyed a threat and with intent to cause distress and anxiety, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act.

Ong admitted he was the author of the accompanying letter in the envelope that was posted to Lord Sandhurst, 74.

The former barrister was the chairman of the General Council of the Bar in 2005 and current chairman of research for the Society of Conservative Lawyers.

Ong also admitted to police he wrote the letter in the envelope to Baroness Chisholm, 71, a life peer, who is former chair of the Conservative Party’s Candidates Committee.

Baroness Chisholm, 71, a life peer, who is former chair of the Conservative Party’s Candidates Committee

Prosecutor Toby Fitzgerald told the Southwark Crown Court jury an SPS postal employee arrived at work at the Canning Town site 6am on October 11 2021 and noticed a letter addressed to Lord Sandhurst.

“He noticed on rubbing the envelope there appeared to be something inside it. He opened a corner and shook it and some granular powder came out of it,” he said.

“He was wearing full PPE at the time. After shaking it some more granular powder was noticed as it came out.

“This granular powder was later found to be harmless and legal sucrose, but obviously this defendant had put that sucrose in there intending its presence to be a threat and to cause distress or anxiety for the person it was addressed to.

Story continues

“It was intended to be seen as harmful.”

Lord Sandhurst, 74, the current chairman of research for the Society of Conservative Lawyers - ROGER HARRIS/Roger Harris Photography

A specialist Metropolitan Police team rushed to the scene, while another envelope addressed to Baroness Chisholm was found, the court heard.

“Both letters were in term of asking the peers to support the assisted-dying bill in the Lords,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“They read either Dear Lord Sandhurst or Baroness Chisholm: ‘Please support the assisted-dying bill. We have to let the people lead their own lives.

‘To die with suffering, pain and losing dignity when there is no known cure for illness is unhuman. Britain is being left behind.’”

Both peers were encouraged to attend the October 22 second-reading of the bill in the Lords.

Typed on the letters were Ong’s full name and then-address in Queen’s Road, Ealing. They were also personally signed “Yours Sincerely”.

Ong was traced by police and attended Charing Cross Police Station on February 22 last year.

The trial continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.