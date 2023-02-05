Retired NFL defensive back Vontae Davis arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former NFL player Vontae Davis, who abruptly retired at halftime of a 2018 game, has been arrested in Florida for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reporting information from an unnamed source, South Florida talk show host Andy Slater, reported that police found Davis sleeping along the side of the road after he had crashed his car into a disabled vehicle, which then hit a person next to it.

Arrest records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office show Davis, 34, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Davis stunned his Buffalo Bills coaches and teammates when – during a Sept. 16, 2018, game against the Los Angeles Chargers – he walked out of the locker room at halftime and retired.

"Pulled himself out of the game," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "He communicated to us that he was done."

Ten-year NFL veteran Vontae Davis retired at halftime of a Sept. 16, 2018, game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis played 10 years in the NFL after being drafted in the first round by the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He was traded to Indianapolis in 2012 and became a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Colts before signing with the Bills as a free agent in 2018.

He played in one game with Buffalo that season before his in-game retirement in Week 2.

"I left everything the league wanted me to be, playing for my teammates while injured, the gladiator mentality, it all just popped," he later explained in an interview. "And when it popped, I just wanted to leave it all behind."

