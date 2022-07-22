Retired MLB Champion Chase Utley on the Next Phase of His Career: 'Moving to London'

Chase Utley Says He and Family Will Move to London;

Courtesy eBay Chase Utley

Phillies legend Chase Utley is ready to start the next phase of his career — in Europe.

The baseball champion, who retired from the MLB in 2018, spoke to PEOPLE about his upcoming plans after co-hosting the launch of his new eBay vault alongside actor Miles Teller.

Utley, 43, who helped the Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series in 2008, says he and his family will "travel around Europe a little bit" before he begins his new role with the MLB in London.

RELATED: Miles Teller Jokes He Went Into D1 Acting Instead of Becoming a Professional Baseball Player

"I'm going to work for Major League Baseball as their ambassador to the U.K.," Utley says.

His main goal will be "promoting baseball" in London, where the sport has been growing in popularity for years.

Utley says organizers in London had been planning to build on the momentum of their successful 2019 overseas game between the Yankees and the Red Sox, but "COVID has put a wrinkle in plans the last couple of years."

London will "have a series the next two summers," Utley says. "I'm going to go there to promote it and talk it up and try to get more Europeans involved in baseball."

RELATED VIDEO: Boy With Cancer Who Took Picture With MLB Star Reunites With Him 13 Years Later as a Dodger

Utley has been a face of the league for years, offering advice to active players and aspiring athletes.

"As a player, I was a rookie, I was up and coming. I made some All-Star teams, won a World Series. And I was a player that was declining and retired," he says. "I've been everywhere you could be. So I can speak on a lot of different topics when a different player asks."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Utley's best advice for athletes on the rise? "Try to do your best to take it all in," he says. "Just try to slow it down as much as you can, take it all in, enjoy, and be confident and comfortable within that locker room."