Retired Judge Predicts What’s Next For ‘Chatty Charlie’ Trump

A gag order is coming down the pike for former President Donald Trump in his election conspiracy case, a retired judge predicted on Monday.

“I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up,” former California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“You know, he’s a ‘chatty Charlie’ and he’s going to just talk and talk and he really doesn’t care about rules that say you can speak or cannot speak,” Cordell added.

Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric following his indictment last week — including his social media warning that “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” ― warranted a mutual order preventing both sides from talking about certain elements of the case outside of the courtroom, said Cordell.

But Republican 2024 front-runner Trump would more than likely “violate it in a heartbeat and then we’ll see what the judge does in terms of consequences for violating yet another court order,” she warned.

