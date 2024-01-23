Retired Georgia mascot Uga X dies. 'Que' the bulldog repped two national champion teams.

Former University of Georgia mascot Uga X, known as Que, died at his home in Savannah early Tuesday, according to a release from UGA.

Uga X retired as the Georgia Bulldogs' official mascot following the 2022 season, when Uga XI, known as Boom, was officially made the mascot in a "collaring ceremony" ahead of the 2023 G-Day spring game.

Uga X began his tenure as the mascot on Nov. 21, 2015 and retired as "the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots," according to the release. With him as mascot, Georgia football held a record of 91-18, including two College Football Playoff national championships.

The Uga line of mascots began in 1956 under the ownership of Frank — known as "Sonny" — and Cecelia Seiler, of Savannah. Sonny Seiler died in April 2023. Charles Seiler now leads the family's ownership of the UGA mascots.

“Things will be a little different around the house for a while,” Charles Seiler said, according to the UGA release. “Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he’ll be a little later each day.”

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015.

