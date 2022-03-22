Retired B.C. professor says walking shaped some of history's greatest thinkers and it can help you too

·3 min read
Retired Thompson Rivers University philosophy professor Bruce Baugh says walking is good for mental health and creativity, and was something many great philosophers and writers did to generate ideas. (Shelley Joyce/CBC - image credit)
Retired Thompson Rivers University philosophy professor Bruce Baugh says walking is good for mental health and creativity, and was something many great philosophers and writers did to generate ideas. (Shelley Joyce/CBC - image credit)

"If one just keeps on walking, everything will be alright," Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard wrote in a letter to his niece in 1847.

It's a sentiment that couldn't resonate more with retired Kamloops university philosophy professor Bruce Baugh who, in November, published a book examining how this simple outdoor activity helped shape the works of prominent thinkers such as Friedrich Nietzsche, Virginia Woolf and Simone de Beauvoir.

The Thompson Rivers University alum says a random walk is a path to mental health and creativity.

CBC's Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce walked with Baugh to find out why some of the world's greatest minds love walking.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

What is it about philosophers and walking? Why is walking so important to you?

Jean-Jacques Rousseau said, "the only way that he can get his mind moving is to get his body moving."

I think that's true for a lot of philosophers — they do their best thinking while they're walking. They would go walking, would have these little notebooks in their pockets writing down all their ideas, and then they would transcribe them when they got home.

Maurice Quentin de La Tour
Maurice Quentin de La Tour

The thing about walking is that it puts you in a kind of meditative state where your mind is free to go off in all kinds of different directions, and that sort of divergent thinking allows for a lot more creativity.

You're not stuck in your usual rut, and you come up with new ideas and creative solutions. I found that, in my own practice, when I was stuck in some piece of writing in the book, I'd go out for a long walk.

Where do you like to walk?

I love walking down in Riverside Park and over to Pioneer Park. I like walking up Peterson Creek. I used to walk regularly from my house on Battle Street up to the university.

That was a wonderful sort of daily practice, because I'd leave the house and I'd be thinking about all the household chores and things that I had to take care of, and about halfway up the hill, I'd be thinking about what I was going to be teaching and philosophical ideas. It made for this wonderful kind of transition.

Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Rivers University

I like walking in all kinds of places. I like walking in the country, I like walking in the mountains, I like walking in cities. It's a matter of all the different sights, sounds, smells and experiences you can have, as well as encounters with other people, with whom you can have some unexpected and unpredictable interaction that will help stimulate your creativity.

For me, one of the great things about walking is that it enables you to really absorb and take in what's going on around you. The difference between walking to the university and driving to the university is tremendous.

Being in an open space where the wind went through, or being in a sheltered space in the winter, you're really aware of that.

There are so many different things that you get a fine-grained perception of when you're walking, whereas if you're in a car encased in metal and glass, you just zip right through and don't notice a thing.

Andrew Lee/CBC
Andrew Lee/CBC

Do you like to walk slower or faster?

I like to walk slowly. If I'm walking in a hurry, it means that I really need to get somewhere — that's not my favourite kind of walk. My favourite kind of walk is meandering where I can go, in any number of different ways to get to where I'm going. Or maybe I don't have a destination at all. In that kind of free-flowing walk, I find that my thoughts are also more free-flowing. I like the spontaneity of not having a fixed destination and not having a fixed time that I have to arrive there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.