How to Retire by 55

Rebecca Lake
·9 min read

Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give you more time to do things you enjoy or explore new interests. But it’s important to build a solid financial foundation before leaving your day job behind. Running the numbers can help with deciding if retiring at 55 is a realistic goal. A financial advisor can help you get a realistic estimate of when you may be prepared to retire.

Can I Legally Retire at 55?

There’s nothing in the retirement rulebook that says you can’t retire at 55 years old. In fact, some members of the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement aim to retire as early as 40. So it’s perfectly legal to retire in your mid-50s if that’s your goal.

But it’s important to keep in mind that retiring at 55 isn’t the norm for most people. If you’re going by the normal retirement age prescribed by Social Security, for example, that usually means waiting until you’re 66 or 67. And some seniors may choose to delay retirement to their 70s or simply keep working indefinitely.

Don't miss out on news that could impact your finances. Get news and tips to make smarter financial decisions with SmartAsset's semi-weekly email. It's 100% free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Sign up today.

Can I Retire at 55 and Collect Social Security?

Social Security retirement benefits can be an important part of your financial puzzle. These benefits are designed to provide monthly income in addition to any income you have from qualified retirement accounts, taxable investment accounts, annuities or other sources.

So can you retire at 55 and collect Social Security? The answer, unfortunately, is no. The earliest age to begin drawing Social Security retirement benefits is 62. But there’s a catch. Taking Social Security benefits prior to reaching your normal retirement age results in a reduction of your benefit amount.

Your benefits can also be reduced if you start taking them at age 62 but are still working in some capacity. So, say you retire at 55 from your full-time job but you want to do some consulting work on the side. Once you turn 62, you could claim Social Security retirement benefits but your earnings from consulting work could affect how much you collect.

The flip side to Social Security is that you can be rewarded with a larger benefit amount by waiting to claim them. If you wait until age 70 to take Social Security, for example, you can receive a monthly payment that’s equal to 132% of your regular benefit amount.

So if you’re asking, can I retire at 55? it’s important to know that you won’t have Social Security as a source of income for a few years. And that if you decide to take those benefits as soon as you’re able to, they’ll be less than what you’d get if you waited until full retirement age instead.

Can I Retire at 55 and Take Money From a 401(k) or IRA?

Saving money in a 401(k) and/or Individual Retirement Account can help to fund your early retirement goals. But you may run into a snag when trying to take money from those accounts before age 59 ½.

First, there’s the Rule of 55. This IRS rule says that if you get fired, laid off or quit your job in the year that you turn 55 you can withdraw money from your current 401(k) or 403(b) without a penalty. But you still wouldn’t be able to tap any money in 401(k) plans you had at former employers without a penalty before age 59 ½. The only way to work around this would be rolling your old 401(k) or 403(b) into your current one before you retire.

If you have a traditional IRA, you generally can’t take money out of it before age 59 ½ without a penalty unless you qualify for certain exceptions. With a Roth IRA, you can always withdraw your original contributions tax- and penalty-free. But to do that, the account must have been open for at least five years beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait until age 59 ½ to withdraw earnings without a penalty unless you qualify for an exception.

This means you’ll need to have savings and investments outside of these plans you can tap. An online brokerage account could be a good place to start. But remember that selling investments at a profit can trigger capital gains tax. You could also supplement a brokerage account with regular savings accounts, money market accounts, cash value life insurance or an annuity.

Annuities can provide a steady stream of income in early retirement. This type of insurance contract allows you to pay a premium to the insurer. This allows you to collect regular monthly payments later beginning at a date you choose. An annuity is something you might consider if you want a backup source of income until you’re eligible to withdraw money from qualified accounts or claim Social Security benefits.

How Much Money Do I Need to Retire at 55?

Planning to retire at 55 is different from planning to retire at 65 or older for one very important reason: You’ll need more money to last you through your old age. If you were to retire at 65 and live to age 90, your money would need to last 25 years. But if you’re retiring at age 55 instead, your savings now needs to be able to stretch for 35 years. And that assumes you stay healthy and don’t require long-term care at some point, which could significantly drain your assets.

So how much money do you need to retire at 55? The short answer is that it depends on the type of lifestyle you want to have. If you plan to scale back and live a very minimalist lifestyle that allows you to keep expenses low then you may be fine with less money. On the other hand, you may need a larger nest egg if your early retirement plans include traveling, buying a home or starting a business.

When preparing a budget to retire at 55, consider:

  • Your current monthly expenses

  • What you estimate your expenses would be if you were to retire early

  • How long you expect to live in retirement

  • What your main income sources will be before you’re eligible for Social Security benefits or to make penalty-free withdrawals from a 401(k) or IRA

  • How much you currently have saved outside of a 401(k) or IRA

  • How long you have to save and invest until age 55

Pinpointing a specific number to aim or gets easier when you take time to answer these questions. For example, you may be wondering if it's possible to retire at 55 on $500,000 or $1 million. Or you may think $2 million is closer to the mark.

Using some basic rules of thumb can help you come up with an answer. For example, a commonly accepted piece of retirement planning advice suggests have seven times your annual income saved by age 55. So if you make $100,000 a year, you'd need $700,000 saved by your 55th birthday.

But that's only part of the equation. You also have to figure out how long that $700,000 will last and how much more you may need to save, based on your estimated retirement budget.

Healthcare and Early Retirement

One expense you can’t afford to overlook when retiring at 55 is healthcare. Medicare can pay for certain healthcare expenses in retirement but you won’t be eligible to enroll until the year you turn 65. So that leaves a 10-year gap in which you’ll need to make other plans for paying healthcare expenses.

Your options for paying for health may include:

  • COBRA coverage

  • Purchasing coverage through the healthcare marketplace

  • Enrolling in a spouse’s plan

  • Healthcare sharing

  • Going without insurance

In terms of cost, COBRA coverage may be the most expensive option, depending on the type of plan offered by your employer. Getting covered under a spouse’s plan could be the most cost-effective way to manage healthcare costs until you’re Medicare-eligible. But if you’re unmarried or your spouse isn’t covered this may not be an option.

You’ll also need to consider how long-term care needs might affect your plans to retire at 55. Long-term care can easily siphon away thousands of dollars a year from your savings. While you could qualify for Medicaid to help pay for these costs, that usually requires spending down some of your assets first. A Medicaid asset protection trust could help you to avoid that scenario. Talking to your financial advisor or an estate planning attorney can help you decide if it’s right for you.

The Bottom Line

Retiring at 55 is something of a lofty goal but it’s achievable with the right financial plan in place. When considering early retirement, remember that it can affect how much you need to save and where you’ll need to keep those savings. Also, consider what types of investment vehicles or planning tools, such as annuities or cash value life insurance, could help with reaching your goals.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • Consider talking with a financial advisor about how to make retiring at 55 a reality.

  • Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor, get started now.

  • Use the SmartAsset retirement calculator to get a quick estimate of how you're doing saving for retirement.

Don't miss out on news that could impact your finances. Get news and tips to make smarter financial decisions with SmartAsset's semi-weekly email. It's 100% free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Sign up today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Mini-marathon to raise money for Gaza hospital hits Winnipeg

    Runners in Winnipeg laced up at Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning for a mini-marathon to raise money for a maternity department at a hospital in Gaza. "Winnipeg is such a great city, and we're always ready to help anybody that's in need," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, during a Saturday interview with guest host Keisha Paul on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show. The event — called Run for Palestine — initially began in London, Ont., said Zeid.