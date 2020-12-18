This retinol moisturizer delivers powerful results in less than two weeks
By now, it’s no secret that retinol is an ingredient in almost every skincare lover’s arsenal. What can we say? No matter your age or skincare needs, you’re bound to see results.
If you’re looking for another product to add to your skincare list, one that plumps the skin as well as helps prevent wrinkles, look no further than this top-selling moisturizing cream on Amazon.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream
According to the product description, this regenerating cream features Neutrogena’s highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA, which reduces the look of fine lines on the skin.
And while you may not necessarily have wrinkles (yet), this cream also helps plump the skin with moisture-rich replenishers and rejuvenates the look of dull skin.
With over 10,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, it’s clear that customers love this little miracle in a jar.
“The product is great, and I saw visible improvement in just a few days. Skin brighter, smoother, and I’m an old lady. Every little bit helps,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Have used it for about two weeks and very pleased overall.”
Another reviewer pointed out that their wrinkles were “literally being erased.”
As with most skincare products, we recommend doing a patch test first to guarantee safe results.
