RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

·2 min read
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PETALUMA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN), focused on the prevention of blindness through a cost-effective mass diabetic retinal screening device and a patient real-time home monitoring device today announced that Jerry Katzman, MD, Chairman, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th, 2022.

DATE: March 10th, 2022
TIME: 3:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3LRhCdu

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc.

RetinalGeniX is developing two products: 1) The RetinalCam™ patient-to-doctor Home Monitoring System with 24/7 real time access, directly from the patient’s home. It will be affordable and first to market for the patented new retinal imaging technology. 2) The RetinalGeniX Imaging System, (RIS) a portable, very affordable system that will allow high-resolution retinal screening without eye dilation. Primary and General Care Physicians, Optometrists, Nursing Homes and Healthcare facilities in remote locations will be able to screen numerous patients and send images and referral information via the Internet to the Retinal Specialists and Ophthalmologists when retinal diseases are indicated.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc.
Steve Goldsmith
Marketing
+1 707 333 5711
steve@goldsmithagency.com

RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc.
Jerry Katzman, MD
Chairman, President and CEO
+1 732 963 5931
jkatzman@retinalgenix.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


