RetailMeNot.ca Survey Reveals How Canadians Are Celebrating Father's Day This Year

TORONTO , June 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- The way we are celebrating holidays might have changed but the importance of showing our loved ones we care remains the same.

A survey conducted by leading savings destination, RetailMeNot.ca , reveals that 66% of Canadians will be spending Father's Day apart from their dads this year. While people might be keeping their distance this year, 36% expressed that it's even more important for them to buy a gift this year than previous years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What are Canadians planning on buying this year? RetailMeNot.ca 's survey reveals that 29% plan to purchase gift cards and 27% are planning a nice meal at home cooked as a labour of love, or simply ordered online.

No matter if you're celebrating the father figures in your life from near or far, RetailMeNot.ca has gathered some great Father's Day gift ideas that won't break the bank:

Not only does RetailMeNot.ca help save time and money, you can also check out the blog for great gift ideas!

* Survey conducted on May 21, 2020 by Angus Reid Global

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

Story continues

RetailMeNot is a Vericast business. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

CONTACT: rmn@1milk2sugarspr.com

SOURCE RetailMeNot.ca





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/01/c6626.html