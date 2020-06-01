RetailMeNot.ca Survey Reveals How Canadians Are Celebrating Father's Day This Year
TORONTO , June 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- The way we are celebrating holidays might have changed but the importance of showing our loved ones we care remains the same.
A survey conducted by leading savings destination, RetailMeNot.ca, reveals that 66% of Canadians will be spending Father's Day apart from their dads this year. While people might be keeping their distance this year, 36% expressed that it's even more important for them to buy a gift this year than previous years.
What are Canadians planning on buying this year? RetailMeNot.ca's survey reveals that 29% plan to purchase gift cards and 27% are planning a nice meal at home cooked as a labour of love, or simply ordered online.
No matter if you're celebrating the father figures in your life from near or far, RetailMeNot.ca has gathered some great Father's Day gift ideas that won't break the bank:
Treat them to something special with at-home meal kits from HelloFresh: $40 Off Your First Meal Delivery Box or delivery deals from KFC.ca
Upgrade Dad's backyard with deals from RONA: Free Delivery On Barbecues Of $399+ and The Home Depot: Up To $100 Off Select Patio Sets & Gazebos
If fashion is more his thing check out deals from Adidas and MVMT watches: RetailMeNot Exclusive! 10% Off Your Entire Order
Looking to please the tech loving Dad? The Source offers Up To 50% Off Gaming Accessories plus deals on laptops, smart watches and accessories!
Too hard to choose? Consider purchasing a gift card to one of the many retailers found on RetailMeNot.ca.
Not only does RetailMeNot.ca help save time and money, you can also check out the blog for great gift ideas!
* Survey conducted on May 21, 2020 by Angus Reid Global
