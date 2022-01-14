Which retailers were the winners and losers over Christmas?

Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter
·6 min read

Christmas is always a pivotal period for retailers and other high street firms but perhaps had even greater significance this year after 2020’s efforts were hammered by Covid closures.

The key trading period was still beset by a raft of challenges, ranging from supply delays due to problems at ports to labour shortages.

However, a number have already revealed their profits are ahead of expectations after strong recent trading.

Here the PA news agency examines closer which retailers and parts of the sectors started the new year in fine spirits and who has growing cause for concern:

Winners

Grocers

The UK’s biggest supermarket bosses were among the chirpiest after another busy festive season.

Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s raised their profit guidance as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant caused cautious shoppers to spend more time at home and fill up their baskets higher.

Supermarkets
Sainsbury’s hailed an improvement in sales in the weeks before Christmas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tesco said its festive sales were 8.8% higher than pre-pandemic levels, with reported grocery growth of 6.6%.

Researchers at Kantar found that supermarket sales hit £11.7 billion in December – just 0.2% down on the record-breaking same month a year ago when strict restrictions were in place.

The Kantar figures also revealed that German discounters Aldi and Lidl performed particularly strongly, with customers lapping up their premium ranges as they kept an eye on value over Christmas.

Fashion and jewellery

Fashion retailers have faced challenges throughout the pandemic, but had a broadly positive Christmas.

Next was the first retailer to report rising profits this reporting season as it said sales were better than expected before Christmas.

Lisa Hooker, leader of PwC’s consumer markets team, said other fashion firms also have reason for optimism after customers started to spend more on party clothes and smarter items again.

“A year ago, fashion and apparel was one of the weaker areas but all the data we have seen so far has shown it was one of the strongest performers this Christmas,” she said.

“Some of the areas that were weaker over the past year have strengthened, particularly occasion-wear, with more dresses being sold in the run up to Christmas.”

Ms Hooker also highlighted that jewellery and watch retailers performed well as consumer savings built up since the pandemic started were used to buy more expensive Christmas gifts for loved ones.

Homeware

Demand for home products and DIY items has been buoyant throughout the past year as people spent more time in their homes and decided they wanted to spruce them up.

The sector is also expected to have a strong start to 2022, with the start of the year a typically busy time for DIY work and purchasing big ticket items.

Dunelm
Dunelm sales beat expectations in its trading update this week (Dunelm/PA)

Growth is also expected to continue due to long lead times on products such as sofas and other furniture which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Kien Tan, retail strategy director at PwC, said: “Nesting has continued so, although December is not typically big for furniture, people have been spending money on decorating their homes ahead of Christmas, which has been really good for the likes of Dunelm.

Losers

Electronics

A global chip shortage continued to impact electronics retailers over the key trading period for the sector.

Although demand was still strong, retailers including Currys and Argos were impacted by difficulties in securing sufficient numbers of popular tech products – such as the PS5 and Apple items – to meet consumer demand.

Currys saw sales fall five percent over the 10 weeks to January and trimmed back its profit predictions as a result.

Boss Alex Baldock said the company would have liked more stock of popular items but highlighted that it secured better supply than some of its major competitors.

Toys and baby products

Data from the BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for December showed that the toys and baby equipment sector saw one of the most significant declines across the wider industry.

Ms Hooker told PA that many shoppers brought forward their Christmas shopping for items such as toys due to early calls from retailers, such as The Entertainer, for customers to act early to avoid potential disruption.

She said: “Typically you might expect more activity in the category before Christmas but some of that spending took place earlier this year.”

Ms Hooker also questioned whether a reduction in the birth rate, revealed by the ONS earlier this week, might also be weighing on sales for baby-related items.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Wed Dec 29, 2021
Empty tables and chairs outside a restaurant in Soho, central London, on December 29 (James Manning/PA)


Hospitality

The strong showing by grocery retailers was not to the detriment of another part of the retail sector but rather highlighted the poor December performance among hospitality firms.

Retail analyst Richard Hyman told PA: “You can’t really say there were any particularly losers in grocery because they all benefited from Omicron as people were cautious about going out.

“People ate more meals at home, so grocers were happy across the board while pubs and restaurants were going to be weaker across the board.

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers was the first major pub and bar owner to reveal its Christmas trading earlier this week, as it highlighted a sharp decline in drinker numbers over the four weeks around Christmas.

Meanwhile, industry data from UKHospitality and CGA showed a 60% slump in trade on Christmas Day, as well as 31% and 27% falls on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve respectively, two other key dates for the sector.

Don’t know

The latest announcements from a raft of public and privately owned firms have unveiled the key trends about how certain types of stores fared, but some companies have held back from revealing how they have performed.

Supermarket giants Asda and Morrisons have previously posted updates over Christmas trading but have not revealed their latest trading performances after both were the subject of takeovers in the past 18 months.

Figures from Kantar suggest Asda sales the three months to December 26 were 3.9% down against last year and that Morrisons sales were 6.5% lower, although both were significantly ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Mon Dec 27, 2021
People queuing outside John Lewis on Oxford Street in London on December 27 (Jonathan Brady/PA)


Meanwhile, troubled high street stalwart John Lewis & Partners has also not updated the market on its performance.

Mr Hyman said there is reason to suspect John Lewis might have had a tough Christmas but told PA that shoppers should not read too much into retailers’ decisions not to post Christmas trading updates.

“I don’t think John Lewis would post a Christmas trading update even if they were doing incredibly well,” he said.

“Broadly, I think the companies who had a strong year will have done well at Christmas so there is every reason to think a company like John Lewis had a more challenging time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Pascal Siakam praises Raptors' culture after 6th straight win

    "We've always been a winning organization, that's what the Raptors are all about," Siakam said after dropping 29 points versus the Pelicans on Sunday night. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.