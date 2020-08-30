Retailers have ‘weaponised’ the use of CVAs, claim angry landlords

Top landlords have hit out at retailers for “weaponising” a controversial restructuring technique as part of a bid to cut costs.

The British Property Federation (BPF) warned that so-called Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) are being used to rip up leases against the spirit of the law. CVAs have become increasingly popular and allow a tenant to restructure its finances and demand rent cuts if it has run out of cash.

Use has surged since the coronavirus struck, with more agreed this year than in the whole of 2019 as part of efforts to stave off disaster on the high street. But Melanie Leech, BPF boss, said that the agreements are being abused and landlords are suffering as a result.

She said: “We support a rescue culture, but CVAs are being weaponised.

View photos What is a company voluntary arrangement (CVA)? More

“Rather than as part of a sustainable rescue plan for those in genuine distress, they’re becoming a boardroom negotiating tactic for solvent businesses to rip up leases freely agreed with property owners.

“The process is discriminating against property owners, allowing non-affected creditors to vote on a CVA, yet forcing property owners to absorb the lion’s share of the burden.”

Vivienne King, chief of retail property association Revo, said reforms are needed because landlords are being forced to shoulder the burden of mistakes by companies’ management.

A CVA by retailer New Look pushing for turnover-based rents sparked particular ire. The BPF claimed the proposal did not meet its standards. New Look has insisted the restructuring is vital to protect more than 400 stores.