Retailers criticise lockdown rules on essential items

A leading retail lobby group has expressed confusion over government lockdown rules that state which shops are essential and what they can sell.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents the industry, said the new guidance creates "arbitrary" lines over what is or is not essential.

A supermarket can, for example, sell "non-essential" homeware if it is stocked on its aisles.

But if the goods are situated on a separate floor, it must close the area.

The guidance was released as England entered a second lockdown, beginning on Thursday, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Essential retailers such as supermarkets and food shops are allowed to stay open while vast swathes of the industry has been forced to close until at least 2 December.

Tom Ironside, director of business and regulations at the BRC, said: "The retail industry has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to make stores safe and secure for customers and we don't believe that any retailers should be required to close.

"The new regulations create arbitrary lines over what is and isn't an 'essential' retailer.

"Unfortunately for many people, this means they cannot visit shops to get the items that are essential to them, from the home office equipment and electronics they need for work, or the pots, pans, fridges and freezers they need during lockdown."

He says the BRC is estimating that closed shops will lose out on £2bn a week and it is essential they be allowed to open - and stay open - from early December.

'Totally clueless"

Although the lockdown was announced last Saturday, rules were only released by the government on Thursday.

Retailers in England allowed to trade during lockdown two include food retailers, including specialists such as butchers, off licences and laundrettes.

Shops that must close include clothing stores, homeware stores and charity shops, although there is provision for click and collect orders.

Sainsbury, which owns Argos and has other concessions operating instore, told the BBC: "We are reviewing the latest government guidance and will keep everyone updated."

Retail analyst Neil Saunders, from GlobalData Retail, said is was "totally clueless" and a muddle.

He questioned why non-essential parts should close to limit interactions, but interactions in the essential part didn't matter: "Because, as everyone knows, the virus only spreads in non-food areas.

"If the impact wasn't so serious this farce would be funny."