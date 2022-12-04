Retail theft ring busted by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department has busted an organized crime ring that robbed retail stores as recently as Thursday and Friday, the department said in a written statement Saturday.

The police arrested 18 suspects in connection with robberies valued around $23,000. The suspects ranged in age from 15 to 20 and were likely involved in 14 earlier incidents, with stolen goods valued at $90,000.

The investigation included the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A police official declined to comment on the arrests Saturday night but said the department plans to release video of the crimes Monday.

The department did not identify the suspects or the retailers that were hit.

The suspects live in the city and county of Los Angeles. Three of the recent thefts occurred within the city, and a fourth took place in Paramount. The suspects targeted shoe and clothing retail chain stores.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the retailers.

The police also impounded eight vehicles.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.