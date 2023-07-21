Retail sector outperforms expectations as furniture sellers report summer boost

The UK’s retail sector did better than expected in June, new official data shows.

Department stores and furniture sellers recorded a good month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the official statistics body said.

Experts had forecast a rise of 0.2%, according to an average supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Sales in supermarkets and other food shops, which had fallen as people ordered more takeaways during May’s extra bank holiday, bounced back, the data showed.

The ONS also revised May’s figure. It originally estimated a 0.3% rise, much better than expected, but on Friday it revised this down to 0.1%.

The figures measure the amount bought – volume – rather than the amount spent – value.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales grew strongly, with food sales bouncing back from the effects of the extra bank holiday, partly helped by good weather, and department stores and furniture shops also having a strong month.

“However, these were partially offset by falls in fuel, garden centres and clothes shops.

“Growth still fell on an annual basis, but at its slowest rate since the beginning of the Ukraine war.”

Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank, said: “A rise in sales is to some extent not surprising with record temperatures spurring consumers to spend on summer clothing and outdoor goods.

“A combination of continued hikes in interest rates and the high cost of living is making shoppers less willing to spend on discretionary goods.

“That said, a downturn in energy usage throughout the summer months could provide relief for households, freeing up some disposable income.”