Retail sales rebound in August after weather improves

Retail sales rebounded in August as the high street inched towards recovery following a gloomy start to the summer.

Sales volumes edged up 0.4pc last month, a sharp reversal after a fall of 1.1pc in July, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

High Street sales slumped during an unusually damp July, putting further pressure on retailers. Supermarket sales have come under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis forces consumers to cut back.

However, improved weather in August led to a boost last month as food store sales rose 1.2pc, compared to a 2.6pc drop in July, while non-food store sales increased by 0.6pc.

The percentage of retail sales taking place online also fell from 27.4pc in July to 26.9pc in August. As for motorists, the ONS said they bought 1.2pc less fuel last month due to a spike in prices.

Separately, a study of consumer confidence from GfK showed a slight uptick in consumer confidence, although the measure remains well into negative territory.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said confidence rose to -21, its best showing since January 2022, backed up by wage growth and falling inflation.

07:36 AM BST

Battered consumer confidence begins to improve

Soaring interest rates, the war in Ukraine and food price inflation have all hammered consumer confidence over the past two years - but could a glimmer of optimism be returning?

New data from GfK suggests improving wages have helped inch up consumer confidence this month to -21, still negative, but its highest level since January 2022.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said:

The view on our personal financial situation for the past year and the next is registering marginal but welcome growth, while expectations for the UK’s wider economy in the coming year show a more robust six-point increase. And with less than 100 shopping days to Christmas, the four-point boost to the major purchase measure might offer some hope to retailers, who know all too well that many people face financial pressure in the run-up to this year’s festive season. While this month’s improved headline score is good news, it’s important to note many households are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and that economic conditions are tough. The reality is that consumer confidence remains suppressed, and the financial mood of the nation is still negative.

07:34 AM BST

Retail sales recover 0.4pc in August

Retail sales recovered in August, although a jump in prices at the pump meant the recovery was more muted than expected, Melissa Lawford reports.

A jump in petrol costs meant shop sales recovered by less than expected in August, official data shows. The number of retail sales climbed by 0.4pc in August, up from a revised 1.1pc drop in July but below the consensus expectation of 0.5pc growth, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). A sharp jump in petrol and diesel prices was key, with the number of car fuel transactions slumping by 1.2pc month-on-month. ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill said: “Retail recovered a little from the large fall seen in July, driven by a partial bounce back in food and a strong month for clothing, though sales overall remain subdued. She added: “These were partially offset by internet sales, which dropped slightly as some people returned to shopping in person following a very wet July. Fuel sales also fell, with increased prices hitting demand.”

07:10 AM BST

Good morning

