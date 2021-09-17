Retail sales fall as more people dine out

Woman paying for meal

Retail sales in the UK fell again in August, but people spent more time eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.

Sales fell by 0.9% in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, following a 2.8% fall in July.

Food store sales fell by 1.2%, but the ONS said this was linked to the removal of restrictions on hospitality leading to more people eating out.

Overall, sales were 4.6% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said: "Sales fell again in August, though not nearly as much as in July and, overall, remained above their pre-pandemic level.

"Other data suggest that the drop in food stores' sales is linked to an increase in eating out following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

"Meanwhile, motor fuel sales increased on the month as people ventured out more, but they remained below pre-pandemic levels."

Fuel sales rose by 1.5% in August, but remained 1.2% below their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

Meanwhile, the share of online sales increased to 27.7% in August from 27.1% in July, substantially higher than the 19.7% share seen in February 2020 before the pandemic.

The ONS said a survey analysing retail supply chains found 6.5% of all retail businesses said they were not able to get the materials, goods or services needed from within the UK in the last two weeks.

Department stores reporting being the most affected by disruption (18.2%), followed by clothing stores (11.1%).

Supply chains have been squeezed by the shortage of lorry drivers, leading to many businesses facing delays in product deliveries.