Retail sales fall more than feared amid wet July

Retail sales have plunged signalling fresh trouble for the high street - Getty

Retail sales plunged twice as much as expected in July as wet weather dampened demand and drove consumers away from the high street.

Sale volumes fell by 1.2pc after a 0.6pc improvement in June as bad weather kept shoppers at home, the Office for National Statistics said, piling fresh concerns on struggling retailers. Economists had been forecasting a month-on-month decline in July of 0.6pc.

Food store volumes dropped by 2.6pc, with supermarkets reporting grocery and clothing sales had fallen, suggesting the cost of living crisis has forced Brits to cut back on essential goods.

The weak figures come despite a recent recovery in shares of high street brands such as Marks and Spencer so far this year.

The fall in grocery sales follow official figures on Wednesday that revealed a fresh surge in food price inflation, up 14.9pc.

Earlier this month, struggling discount retail Wilko plunged into administration, threatening the future of hundreds of stores.

Retail sale volumes have plunged 1.2pc - a fall twice as bad as feared - as consumers cut back on spending on the high street amid the cost of living crisis and a wet July.

Wall Street stocks tumbled for the third consecutive day.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.8pc to 4,370.36, with August on track to be its worst month of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8pc to 34,474.83, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.2pc to 13,316.93.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury touched its highest level since October in early trading, before retreating to 4.28pc.

Asian markets mostly fell on on Friday after a rough week, hammered by concerns about China’s ailing economy and fears of US rates staying higher for longer as long-term bond yields surged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.pc after hitting a nine-month low the session before. However, it was headed for a weekly loss of 2.8pc, the third straight week of declines.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.4pc and was down 3pc on the week. China’s blue-chips rebounded 0.2pc, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3pc.