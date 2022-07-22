Germany heads for recession as Putin’s gas threat spooks businesses - live updates

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz economy recession inflation Putin Russia gas - Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto

Germany’s economy is on course to shrink for the first time this year after new figures showed a surprise slump in activity in July.

S&P Global’s Composite PMI dropped to 48.0 this month, falling below the no-change mark of 50 for the first time since December and marking the worst performance in more than two years.

Both the services and manufacturing sectors posted a decline, but goods producers suffered the more acute slump as output dropped by the greatest degree since May 2020.

The figures reflect widespread staff shortages, supply chain troubles and surging costs that have brought Germany’s post-pandemic recovery crashing to a halt.

Business expectations in Europe’s largest economy have now slumped to their lowest levels in two years as investors brace for a contraction.

Germany’s heavy exposure to Russian gas imports is adding to the concern, with economists warning a cut-off in supplies could lead to blackouts and rationing and push the country into recession.

Eurozone activity contracts in July

We've just had the PMI figures for the wider eurozone and it's looking just as bad.

S&P Global's composite PMI for the region fell to 49.4 – down from 52.0 in June and a 17-month low.

That means the eurozone economy contracted in July, with output and new orders both falling for the first times since the lockdowns of early 2021.

A downturn in manufacturing was accompanied by a near-stalling of growth in the service sector as soaring inflation began to eat into consumer budgets.

High prices remained a concern for businesses, while worries about weaker demand were compounded by the threat of energy shortages across the continent.

Reaction: Germany now in 'technical recession'

Claus Vistesen at Pantheon Macroeconomics says it's likely the German economy shrank in the second quarter.

Manufacturing is bearing the brunt of the downturn in new orders and output, due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, energy security and ongoing supply side difficulties and high prices sapping demand. But the services sector is suffering now too, due to a 'retrenchment in new demand' and staff shortages. Inflation pressures and stress on supply chains are easing, but only slowly, signalling that inflation will remain a problem in the near term even as the economy slows. In other words, Germany is now suffering from a severe case of stagflation. It’ll get better, but not for a while.

There it is ... Germany is likely sliding into recession, which could be the most easily predicted of such events ever. — Claus Vistesen (@ClausVistesen) July 22, 2022

German economy starts to shrink

Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global, says Germany's economy is now shrinking.

Having enjoyed a growth boost from the previous easing of virus-related restrictions, a collision of various headwinds in July served to push the German economy into contraction territory for the first time in 2022 so far. Ongoing supply-delays and the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine continued to be reported as factors weighing on company performance, but based on a reading of anecdotal evidence, inflation and the pressures these are having on budgets was a noticeable feature behind the worst performance of private sector activity since the height of the first pandemic wave in the spring of 2020. With this in mind, whilst we are seeing a downward trend in our price indices, inflation rates remain stubbornly elevated according to the July survey. The decline in output was broad-based, with the downturn in manufacturing deepening, and service sector activity dropping into contraction territory for the first time since December. Moreover, given the noticeable falls in new business across both sectors, activity was somewhat prevented from experiencing a sharper fall thanks to the availability of previously secured contracts. With signs that this supportive prop is coming to an end, and warehouse inventories rising at a near-record rate in manufacturing, the outlook for output is turning increasingly negative. No wonder then company expectations have subsequently dropped into negative territory for the first time in over two years.

Tata threatens to shut Port Talbot steel works

ICYMI – Indian conglomerate Tata Group has threatened to shut Port Talbot steel works unless it is given a £1.5bn government lifeline to help reduce carbon emissions.

Howard Mustoe has more:

The company’s Tata Steel UK business, which owns the plant in South Wales, has been in talks with the Government about decarbonisation plans over the past two years, but those have now stalled. As one of Britain's largest industrial groups, Tata Steel UK is a huge emitter of carbon dioxide. “A transition to a greener steel plant is the intention that we have . . . But this is only possible with financial help from the government,” Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, told the Financial Times. He added that a deal would need to be struck in the next year or the site would close. Tata UK Steel, which has nearly 8,000 employees, posted an £82m pre-tax profit in the year to the end of March, compared to a loss of £347m for the previous year amid record steel prices and a recovery in demand. It is not clear how much of this profit related to the Port Talbot site. Cheap steel imports have slashed margins for steel makers, although the Government does protect some grades with tariffs to defend the industry.

​Read Howard's full story here

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has reversed its early losses to push higher as oil and mining stocks gained ground.

The blue-chip index edged 0.1pc higher and was on track for a weekly gain.

Oil giants BP and Shell rose 1pc and 0.6pc respectively while miners including Glencore also rose as they tracked commodity prices higher.

Banking stocks including HSBC were a drag on the index as falling retail sales compounded fears of an economic slowdown.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 lost 0.2pc, with insurer Beazley jumping more than 10pc after raising its profit forecast on higher cyber risk premiums.

Snap sales slump wipes $47bn from social media stocks

Snap social media advertising - Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

US social media giants lost nearly $47bn (£39bn) in market value overnight after a woeful set of results for the owner of Snapchat.

Snap plummeted 27pc in after-hours trading after it raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising. Facebook owner Meta and Pinterest fell more than 4pc each, while Google owner Alphabet and Twitter were also in the red.

Snap – which saw $6bn in market value erased in the sell-off – didn’t issue financial guidance for the third quarter, except to say that revenue so far in the period is about flat compared with last year.

It's the second time the company has sparked a sell-off in the last two months as its results become a barometer for investors trying to gauge how economic uncertainty has hit ad spend.

Used car prices ease amid petrol price surge

Used cars are now getting cheaper as Britons offload their motors in response to soaring pump prices and wider pressure on household budgets.

Prices for second-hand cars fell 2.5pc in June, bucking the wider trend, according to the ONS. That was the fifth straight monthly fall and the longest losing streak since 2017.

Prices took off in 2020 when consumers used their lockdown savings to buy cars as an alternative to public transport. At the same time, semiconductor shortages made new vehicles more scarce.

But as wages fall behind surging inflation and fuel prices hit record highs, cars are becoming a luxury.

BT gets green light for Discovery sports tie-up

BT Sport Warner Bros Discovery - Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

BT's deal to merge its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority last month launched an investigation into the deal, which will bring together the BT Sports and Eurosport brands in the UK and Ireland.

The watchdog has now confirmed it won't refer the merger to an in-depth probe, meaning the joint venture can go ahead.

Marc Allera, BT’s consumer division boss and future head of the joint venture, said:

It’s great news that the CMA has approved the new joint venture that we are forming with Warner Bros Discovery, combining the very best of BT Sport and Eurosport UK, to create an exciting new offer for live sport programming in the UK. Today is a huge milestone, as we now look toward day one of the new business, which we hope to be in the coming weeks.

Consumer confidence stalls at 48-year low

Alongside this morning's retail figures there's also some grim data showing the slump in consumer confidence across Britain.

Soaring fuel and food prices, along with higher interest rates, mean GfK's survey remained at a 48-year old of -41 in July. The group said UK consumers were "severely depressed" about the outlook.

The survey highlights the scale of the challenge facing either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as they vie to become the next prime minister.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said:

Against this financial backdrop, the UK electorate is looking for a new leadership with a commitment to unleashing growth, tackling inflation and cutting taxation. The successful candidate will need to deliver a much-needed shot in the economic arm of the country if they are to help improve consumer confidence.

FTSE 100 dips as retail sales fall

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week in negative territory after falling retail sales underscored the economic gloom for consumers.

The blue-chip index dipped into the red at 7,263 points.

PwC: No let-up for the rest of the year

Lisa Hooker at PwC says the outlook is bleak for retailers for the rest of the year.

While the decline in headline retail sales appears to have slowed down since May, June’s numbers confirm a worsening trend for the beleaguered sector. Excluding petrol, overall retail sales volumes fell by 6% compared to last year, with pounds in the till only really rising due to inflation, which has already risen to almost double digits. This month’s results make stark - and bleak - reading for retailers, as the inevitable outcome of rapidly falling consumer confidence and the cost-of-living crisis cause British consumers to tighten their wallets. It’s difficult to imagine any let up in these pressures for the rest of the year, with the proposed energy price cap rise in Autumn and food price inflation continuing to be passed through. It’s unlikely that any category of discretionary spending will be spared by the crisis, so retailers will be buckling up for a bumpy ride in the run-up to the all-important Christmas trading period; some casualties along the way may be unavoidable.

Reaction: UK consumer in 'dire state'

Here's a pretty stark response from FX analyst Viraj Patel.

He says the UK consumer is in a "dire state", adding that the sharp fall in online shopping is a "red flag".

⚠️ The UK consumer remains in a dire state. Small bump higher in core UK retail sales but not good enough. All food related around Jubilee weekend. Spending across other items fell. What's a red flag is online spending falling sharply. This is one for a 25bps BoE hike in Aug $GBP pic.twitter.com/EXRmjLZot4 — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) July 22, 2022

Reaction: Another blow to retail sector

Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture, says retailers face a tough choice between swallowing costs or raising prices.

The continuing slide in consumer spending is another blow to a retail sector already grappling with increasing costs and decreasing customer spending. Many businesses will have been hoping that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the long weekend would have given them cause for celebration, but it clearly wasn’t enough to offset battered consumer confidence. During a week in which inflation continued to climb and business confidence fell to a record low, firms remain stuck with the unsavoury choice of swallowing rising costs or passing them on to shoppers. Customer loyalty is everything, so at a time when profit margins are being threatened by rising costs and tightening consumer belts, technology will be the key to reducing brands’ outgoings and their subsequent prices by ensuring maximum productivity and delivering a better experience for customers and employees alike.

ONS: Shoppers tighten the purse strings

Heather Bovill at the ONS says:

After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline. After a fall in May, food sales picked up due to the Jubilee celebrations, but this was the only sector to report an increase. Fuel sales fell back considerably with retailers reporting the record high prices at the pump hitting sales. Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns around affordability. Although still above their pre-pandemic level, the proportion of sales online fell to its lowest level since March 2020.

In June 2022:



Food sales volumes up by 3.1%. Retailers saying that increased sales were because of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations 🛒



Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 4.3%. Retailers suggesting link to record-high fuel prices impacting the amount people were buying 🚗 pic.twitter.com/VQXjzZavBS — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 22, 2022

Higher prices outstrip sales volumes

The latest ONS stats highlight the impact inflation is having on shopping habits.

While sales volumes and prices moved pretty much in tandem from June 2019 to March 2021, after that we start to see a divergence.

As prices have started to rise steadily amid soaring inflation, the volume of goods sold has begun to fall.

With inflation set to peak above 11pc later in the year, it's likely this trend will only continue.

Retail sales ONS - ONS

Jubilee fails to lift retail sales

Good morning.

A splurge on food and drink over the Platinum Jubilee weekend has failed to lift retail sales as consumer spending remained subdued amid soaring inflation.

Retail sales fell 0.1pc in June, according to the ONS. That's ahead of May's 0.8pc decline and better than feared, but it still points to a worrying picture of the economy.

Food sales jumped 3.1pc thanks to the royal festivities. But this masked a 4.3pc slump in fuel sales as pump prices soared to record highs, while other sectors also declined.

Meanwhile, GfK's latest consumer confidence survey remained at a 48-year low as soaring food and fuel prices left consumers feeling "severely depressed".

