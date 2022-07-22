Retail sales fall despite Platinum Jubilee boost - live updates

James Warrington
Retail sales declined in June as a boost in spending over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday failed to offset the wider gloom for consumers.

Sales volumes fell 0.1pc last month after tumbling by a revised 0.8pc in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

While retail sales are 2.2pc above their pre-pandemic levels from January 2020, the broader trend is one of decline.

Food sales jumped 3.1pc over the month as Brits rushed to stock up on food and drink during the Jubilee celebrations.

But fuel sales tumbled 4.3pc as pump prices hit record highs, while non-food and online shopping also declined.

It came as separate data showed consumer confidence is languishing at a 48-year low in the face of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

GfK’s index held at -41 in July – below levels that have previously preceded recessions.

07:47 AM

Reaction: UK consumer in 'dire state'

Here's a pretty stark response from FX analyst Viraj Patel.

He says the UK consumer is in a "dire state", adding that the sharp fall in online shopping is a "red flag".

07:43 AM

Reaction: Another blow to retail sector

Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture, says retailers face a tough choice between swallowing costs or raising prices.

The continuing slide in consumer spending is another blow to a retail sector already grappling with increasing costs and decreasing customer spending.

Many businesses will have been hoping that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the long weekend would have given them cause for celebration, but it clearly wasn’t enough to offset battered consumer confidence.

During a week in which inflation continued to climb and business confidence fell to a record low, firms remain stuck with the unsavoury choice of swallowing rising costs or passing them on to shoppers.

Customer loyalty is everything, so at a time when profit margins are being threatened by rising costs and tightening consumer belts, technology will be the key to reducing brands’ outgoings and their subsequent prices by ensuring maximum productivity and delivering a better experience for customers and employees alike.

07:40 AM

ONS: Shoppers tighten the purse strings

Heather Bovill at the ONS says:

After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline.

After a fall in May, food sales picked up due to the Jubilee celebrations, but this was the only sector to report an increase.

Fuel sales fell back considerably with retailers reporting the record high prices at the pump hitting sales.

Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns around affordability.

Although still above their pre-pandemic level, the proportion of sales online fell to its lowest level since March 2020.

07:34 AM

Higher prices outstrip sales volumes

The latest ONS stats highlight the impact inflation is having on shopping habits.

While sales volumes and prices moved pretty much in tandem from June 2019 to March 2021, after that we start to see a divergence.

As prices have started to rise steadily amid soaring inflation, the volume of goods sold has begun to fall.

With inflation set to peak above 11pc later in the year, it's likely this trend will only continue.

07:29 AM

Jubilee fails to lift retail sales

Good morning.

A splurge on food and drink over the Platinum Jubilee weekend has failed to lift retail sales as consumer spending remained subdued amid soaring inflation.

Retail sales fell 0.1pc in June, according to the ONS. That's ahead of May's 0.8pc decline and better than feared, but it still points to a worrying picture of the economy.

Food sales jumped 3.1pc thanks to the royal festivities. But this masked a 4.3pc slump in fuel sales as pump prices soared to record highs, while other sectors also declined.

Meanwhile, GfK's latest consumer confidence survey remained at a 48-year low as soaring food and fuel prices left consumers feeling "severely depressed".

5 things to start your day

1) Why the end of the ECB’s disastrous negative rates experiment won’t save Europe  Lagarde's milestone rate reversal does little to quell fears of a protracted crisis

2) Tata threatens to shut Port Talbot steel works  Company demands £1.5bn lifeline from taxpayer subsidy to keep site open

3) Report into bungled SFO Unaoil bribery investigation lets chief off the hook  Embattled director Lisa Osofsky vows to stay put and implement recommendations

4) Top Tory donor attacks Rishi Sunak’s ‘ridiculous’ tax plans  Sir Rocco Forte’s call for tax cuts is echoed by business leaders and economists

5) Why Thatcher's tax cuts are so hard to repeat  Experience around the world shows slashing taxes helps boost growth

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of US rate hikes eased.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2pc this morning and was on course to make gains for a seventh successive day. It's likely to be the index's best week since March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.03pc, but the index is still set for its best week in about two months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.1pc.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Services PMI (UK, US, EU), manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU), composite PMI (UK, US, EU), retail sales (UK)

  • Corporate: Beazley (interims); JTC (trading update)

