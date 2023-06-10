Retail investors are piling into these 10 stocks as a new bull market gets started
Retail investors are finally returning to the stock market as a new bull run begins and as investor sentiment starts to improve, according to Vanda Research.
A combination of better-than-expected economic data, a resilient jobs market, and growing hype around the potential of artificial intelligence have been just a few factors that have driven stock prices higher over the past few weeks.
"With an average flow into US markets of $1.36 billion per day over the past week, retail traders are officially back in the mix after a three-month lull," Vanda Research said in a recent note.
The research firm tracked the top stocks that have seen the most buying from retail investors over the past week, with names including mega-cap tech firms, companies exposed to the AI gold rush, and a beaten down telecom company.
These are the top 10 stocks purchased by retail investors over the past week, according to Vanda Research.
10. Palantir Technologies
Ticker: PLTR
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $58.2 million
Year-to-date performance: 134.8%
9. C3.ai
Ticker: AI
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $61.8 million
Year-to-date performance: 226.9%
8. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $68.1 million
Year-to-date performance: 120.7%
7. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $70.2 million
Year-to-date performance: 36.7%
6. Verizon
Ticker: VZ
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $87.1 million
Year-to-date performance: -10.2%
5. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $189.3 million
Year-to-date performance: 47.6%
4. Advanced Micro Devices
Ticker: AMD
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $203.5 million
Year-to-date performance: 92.7%
3. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $326.4 million
Year-to-date performance: 167.5%
2. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $385.9 million
Year-to-date performance: 39.8%
1. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
Five-day Net Retail Purchases: $1.22 billion
Year-to-date performance: 99.3%
