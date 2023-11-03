Retail investors account for 56% of FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:NLM) ownership, while insiders account for 44%

Key Insights

Significant control over FRoSTA by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 44% of the company

Insider ownership in FRoSTA is 44%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:NLM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about FRoSTA.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FRoSTA?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of FRoSTA, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FRoSTA. With a 34% stake, CEO Felix Ahlers is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10.0% and 0.2% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 7 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of FRoSTA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft. Insiders have a €190m stake in this €436m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in FRoSTA, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand FRoSTA better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

