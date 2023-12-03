Retail investors account for 46% of Heritage Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HGBL) ownership, while institutions account for 27%

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 27% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Heritage Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Heritage Global?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Heritage Global. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Heritage Global, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 9.8% of Heritage Global shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Topline Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder with 9.8% of shares outstanding. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.5% of common stock, and Ross Dove holds about 6.0% of the company stock. Ross Dove, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 25 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Heritage Global

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Heritage Global Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$101m, and insiders have US$17m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in Heritage Global. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

