Retail investors account for 38% of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) ownership, while private companies account for 34%

The considerable ownership by retail investors in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

55% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

20% of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CPH Chemie + Papier Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Ella Schnorf-Schmid Estate with 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Peter Schaub and Swiss Industrial Finance Ag, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF100m stake in this CHF512m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 34%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

