Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020 Featuring Cadillac, IKEA, JCPenny, Macallan, OpenTable, Walmart

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Looking at the latest trends in retail including in-store and digital experiences for consumers, and what has changed in light of COVID-19.



The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired rapid change in the retail space, as brands and businesses work to adapt to quickly evolving circumstances across the globe. Many of the changes we're seeing today are the acceleration of preexisting trends- that is, a greater focus on e-commerce and the integration of digital technologies in-store.



The use of new technologies has become more important than ever before to enhance shopping experiences. As consumer purchasing decisions continue to evolve, brands are taking increasingly mindful and deliberate approaches to the new purchase journeys of customers today.

In this report, the analyst utilizes frameworks and relevant data to highlight key insights into the retail space, exploring various innovative products, services, and experiences that are beginning to emerge.



You'll gain insight into the way consumer priorities are evolving in light of the pandemic, see the innovative approaches brands are taking to address emerging problems, and gain ample inspiration for your own innovative approaches to retail.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Contactless Shopping

3D Shopping

Live E-Commerce

Retail Chatbots

Branded Second-Hand

Auto Omnichannel

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Virtual Storefront Platforms

Adaptive AI Shopping Platforms

Bookstore Assistance Robots

Grocery Shopping Reservation Services

Tech-Enhanced Styling Rooms

Convenience Furniture Shops

Direct-to-Consumer Burger Shops

Virtual Lineup Apps

Virtual Whisky Boutiques

Branded Business-Supporting Shopping Apps

AR Sunglasses Experiences

Distancing Grocery Pop-Ups

Digital Fashion Showrooms

Virtual Farmers' Market Apps

In-Store Virtual Eyewear Try-Ons

Distancing Suit Shops

Contactless Shop-In-Shops

Virtual Skincare Consultation-Software

AI-Matched Makeup Shades

AR Surfboard Shops

In-Store Footwear Scanners

Physical Distance Retail Monitors

NFC-Enabled Lifestyle Shops

Virtual Jewelry Showrooms

AR Car-Displaying Apps

In-Store Occupancy Monitors

Personalized Styling Services

Live Luxury Shopping Services

Automated Independent Grocer Checkouts

Brow-Styling Virtual Try-Ons

Virtual Decorating Platforms

Grocery-Scanning Robots

Virtual Furniture Showrooms

Phygital Cross-Border Stores

4. Appendix

Special Features & Definitions

Companies Mentioned



Cadillac

IKEA

JCPenny

Macallan

OpenTable

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj3xi0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



