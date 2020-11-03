Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020 Featuring Cadillac, IKEA, JCPenny, Macallan, OpenTable, Walmart

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Looking at the latest trends in retail including in-store and digital experiences for consumers, and what has changed in light of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired rapid change in the retail space, as brands and businesses work to adapt to quickly evolving circumstances across the globe. Many of the changes we're seeing today are the acceleration of preexisting trends- that is, a greater focus on e-commerce and the integration of digital technologies in-store.
The use of new technologies has become more important than ever before to enhance shopping experiences. As consumer purchasing decisions continue to evolve, brands are taking increasingly mindful and deliberate approaches to the new purchase journeys of customers today.
In this report, the analyst utilizes frameworks and relevant data to highlight key insights into the retail space, exploring various innovative products, services, and experiences that are beginning to emerge.
You'll gain insight into the way consumer priorities are evolving in light of the pandemic, see the innovative approaches brands are taking to address emerging problems, and gain ample inspiration for your own innovative approaches to retail.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Retail Innovation Trend Report 2020
- Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Contactless Shopping
- 3D Shopping
- Live E-Commerce
- Retail Chatbots
- Branded Second-Hand
- Auto Omnichannel
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Virtual Storefront Platforms
- Adaptive AI Shopping Platforms
- Bookstore Assistance Robots
- Grocery Shopping Reservation Services
- Tech-Enhanced Styling Rooms
- Convenience Furniture Shops
- Direct-to-Consumer Burger Shops
- Virtual Lineup Apps
- Virtual Whisky Boutiques
- Branded Business-Supporting Shopping Apps
- AR Sunglasses Experiences
- Distancing Grocery Pop-Ups
- Digital Fashion Showrooms
- Virtual Farmers' Market Apps
- In-Store Virtual Eyewear Try-Ons
- Distancing Suit Shops
- Contactless Shop-In-Shops
- Virtual Skincare Consultation-Software
- AI-Matched Makeup Shades
- AR Surfboard Shops
- In-Store Footwear Scanners
- Physical Distance Retail Monitors
- NFC-Enabled Lifestyle Shops
- Virtual Jewelry Showrooms
- AR Car-Displaying Apps
- In-Store Occupancy Monitors
- Personalized Styling Services
- Live Luxury Shopping Services
- Automated Independent Grocer Checkouts
- Brow-Styling Virtual Try-Ons
- Virtual Decorating Platforms
- Grocery-Scanning Robots
- Virtual Furniture Showrooms
- Phygital Cross-Border Stores
4. Appendix
- Special Features & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Cadillac
- IKEA
- JCPenny
- Macallan
- OpenTable
- Walmart
