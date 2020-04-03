Retail Industry Tips for Shoppers

Video explains smart ways to keep shoppers and essential retail staff safe during COVID-19

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC), on behalf of the retail industry in Canada, has just released a short video to explain the precautions and guidelines grocery and drugstore shoppers should follow during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep customers, retail employees and communities across Canada safe.

Retail Council of Canada (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The way we live our lives has fundamentally changed over the past several weeks. So, what does that mean for the activities that many of us still need to do each week, like shopping for food or other essential needs? While your shopping experience at your local grocery or drugstore has changed, it's important for each of us to recognize the role we need to play to help keep front-line workers in stores safe," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "On behalf of retailers across the country, RCC wants to thank employees who are keeping grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential retail services operating – helping keep Canadians fed and well."

The video link can be found here: http://www.retailcouncil.org/shopsmart

#ShopSmart #RetailMatters

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

Story continues

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/03/c4726.html