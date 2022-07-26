Retail Grocers Go Digital to Embrace Online Grocery Shopping Trend

Noah Digital
·5 min read

Retail grocery store

A young couple shopping at grocery store
A young couple shopping at grocery store

T&T Supermarket mobile app

Shopping online using mobile app
Shopping online using mobile app

Toronto, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON, July 26, 2022 – With the steep rise in online grocery shopping - due to the COVID-19 pandemic and less people able or willing to shop at physical locations -  more and more grocers are adopting digital marketing as a way to transform the way their customers shop and what they are adding to their grocery carts.

During the height of the pandemic, 20-30% of grocery store businesses in the US shifted online (1). But although many physical stores have returned to business as usual, the trend and preference for online shopping have remained.

In the US, 46.9% of respondents said they plan to buy groceries online in the next 12 months, compared with only 25.8% in 2018 (2). Similarly, in Canada, the surge in online shopping is strong, with more than 1 in 5 people predicting to do even more online grocery shopping (3).

So what is it about online shopping that has consumers and increasing numbers of grocers across North America hooked? It all comes down to the power of convenience, and additional perks, made possible through marketing technology.  In fact, according to Graphical Research, artificial intelligence (AI) - a key trend in digital marketing - is expected to grow in retail market value to over 10 billion by 2027 (4), and grocery delivery is a large part of that pie.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is a key leader and early adopter of online groceries. In fact, it amplified the online experience in 2019 with its move to offering products not available from its brick-and-mortar stores through a curated marketplace (something Amazon has been mastering since 2000). The marketplace offers shoppers greater access to what they want while getting customers to spend more through online orders (5).

Other Canadian grocers are also riding the trend wave, including Sobeys, Metro and Costco Canada, and profiting from it. Overall, digital grocery sales reached 99.64 billion across Canada in 2021 (6).

Canada’s largest Asian grocery store, T&T Supermarket (acquired by Loblaws Inc. in 2009) took advantage of digital technology to meet customers on their preferred device - mobile phones. They launched their first mobile app in the spring of 2021, with over 10,000 products to choose from, in an effort to use technology to meet the growing demand of consumers seeking convenience and variety in their kitchens. The app helps customers get the latest promotions and sales, plus allows T&T to offer additional payment options such as WeChat Pay and Alipay (7). It also lets customers earn and redeem points, easily access coupons, and much more. (8)

Advances in online marketing are powerful for attracting customers and keeping them engaged and loyal, said Mary Wang, VP of Noah Digital, and English and Chinese digital marketing specialist. “We’ve seen more and more traditional grocery brands (including Asian grocery stores) investing in eCommerce sites and mobile applications to embrace the current and increasing wave of online grocery shopping demand,”  she said.

Wang also commented that online marketing could improve overall customer experiences for grocery stores. “Trending e-commerce features allow for improved customer experiences, which simply cannot be replicated in physical stores. This can include things like saved shopping lists, product suggestions, personalized coupons and the use of mobile apps to deliver notifications such as special offers,” she said. “Just a few of these features can make a big difference to the bottom line for our clients.”

Wang added that other key marketing features include product videos, store maps, product comparison charts, ad retargeting and frequent buyer promotions.

Retail grocery stores that Go Digital have a massive advantage in offering customers enhanced options, experiences, and conveniences not even imagined a few short years ago.  All indicators point out that the online grocery shopping trend is one that will not only stay but evolve and grow even more as time goes on.

For more about how digital marketing and eCommerce can help grocery stores go digital in multicultural markets, please visit Noah Digital at https://www.noahdigital.ca or contact Mary Wang at info@NoahDigital.ca.

 

About Noah Digital

Noah Digital Marketing provides businesses with omnichannel integrated digital marketing solutions specialized in both English and Chinese markets. From brand and digital marketing strategies to execution, our proven system helps businesses accelerate online growth and build brand awareness by leveraging the power of AI technologies and predictive analytics. We’re a team of digital marketing experts you can count on. 

About T&T Supermarket

T&T Supermarket is Canada’s largest Asian grocery store with 28 stores across Canada, and the soon addition of 29, with its new store in Montreal. T&T Supermarket offers a wide variety of Asian grocery products that customers can order online via website or T&T mobile app. It is the Chinese supermarket where everyone loves to shop!

 

Footnotes:

  1. McKinsey & Company. (2021). MAKING ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING A WINNING PROPOSITION. Retrieved from https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/making-online-grocery-a-winning-proposition

  2. Supermarket News. (2022). SHARE OF U.S. SHOPPERS BUYING GROCERIES ONLINE STABILIZES. Retrieved from https://www.supermarketnews.com/online-retail/share-us-shoppers-buying-groceries-online-stabilizes

  3. Insider Intelligence. (2022). ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY IS EXPLODING IN CANADA. Retrieved from https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/delivery-now-essential-channel-canadian-food-service-grocery

  4. Graphical Research. (2021). NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN RETAIL MARKET. Retrieved from https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/2001/north-america-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

  5. Toronto Star. (2019). LOBLAWS TAKES ON AMAZON WITH ‘CURATED’ ONLINE MARKETPLACE. Retrieved from https://www.thestar.com/business/2019/11/21/loblaw-launching-online-marketplace-that-will-include-new-brands-and-products.html

  6. Statista. (2021). RETAIL SALES OF SUPERMARKETS AND OTHER GROCERY STORES IN CANADA FROM 2012 TO 2021. Retrieved from https://www.statista.com/statistics/432696/retail-sales-of-supermarkets-and-other-grocery-stores-in-canada/

  7. Daily Hive. (2021). T&T SUPERMARKET JUST LAUNCHED A BRAND NEW APP ACROSS CANADA. Retrieved from https://dailyhive.com/toronto/tt-supermarket-launch-app-ordering-online-toronto

Surrey Now-Leader. (2021). NEW APP MAKES SHOPPING FOR YOUR FAVOURITE ASIAN GROCERIES EVEN EASIER. Retrieved from https://www.surreynowleader.com/marketplace/new-app-makes-shopping-for-your-favourite-asian-groceries-even-easier/

Attachments

CONTACT: Mary Wang Noah Digital 905 639 3398 info@noahdigital.ca


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca