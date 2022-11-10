Retail Analytics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 21.72 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Retail Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 21.72 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Retail Analytics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the retail analytics market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Digitalization is being used to improve the customer experience and retail operations. As digital acceleration takes hold, the retail and consumer goods community is adapting faster than anyone could have predicted.

Large retail outlets use technology for routine tasks such as billing and payments, shrinkage prevention, stock inventory management, and supply chain management.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Retail Analytics Market segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Component (Solutions, Services),

By Business function (Finance, Marketing and sales, Human Resources, Operations) ,

By Application (Merchandising analysis, Pricing analysis, Customer analytics, Promotional analysis and planning, Yield analysis, Inventory analysis, Others),

By End-use (Offline, Online),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Retail analytics market Insights

Market Trends by application type

The market has been classified into Merchandising analysis, Pricing analysis, Customer analytics, Promotional analysis and planning, Yield analysis, Inventory analysis, Others. The Inventory analysis segment is expected to see increased patient inflows as a result of the elderly population's growing acceptance of anti-aging treatment in developed countries with expanding healthcare facilities. These clinics provide customized and personalized cosmetic treatments.

Market Trends by business function type

The market has been classified into Finance, Marketing and sales, Human Resources, Operations. Under these, the Finance segment held a significant market share in 2021. and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Retail Analytics market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The US and Canada are the two largest countries in the North American retail analytics market. The United States is one of the most dominant markets because it is a technology early adopter, and large enterprises in the country invest heavily in various technologies to maintain competitiveness. APAC is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period because it is home to many developed and emerging economies that offer significant opportunities for retail store growth and technology development. China, India, and Japan, in particular, are focusing on data management in order to enable data-driven business decisions and improve retail business processes.

COVID-19 Impact on the retail analytics market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

AWS (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Qlik (US)

Manthan (India)

Bridgei2i (India)

MicroStrategy (US)

Teradata (US)

HCL (India)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Domo (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the retail analytics market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

