Resverlogix Announces US$6 Million Debenture Financing

Resverlogix Corp
·5 min read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) today announces that it has entered into an investment agreement with a subsidiary of Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (“Hepalink”) which provides for Hepalink to purchase 10% secured convertible debentures of the Company in the aggregate principal amount of US$6 million (the “Debentures”) for a purchase price equal to the principal amount of the Debentures (the “Debenture Financing”).

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and mature one year from the first closing date of the Debenture Financing. Hepalink may elect to convert the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued and unpaid interest thereon into common shares of the Company at a conversion price equal to the lesser of CAD$0.93 per share and the 5-day volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the date of conversion. The Company has agreed to grant Hepalink a security interest in all of its assets, including its patents and other intellectual property, as security for its obligations under the Debentures. In addition, Hepalink will receive an aggregate of 300,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for a period of four years from the first closing date of the Debenture Financing at a price of CAD$0.93 per share (the “Warrants”).

The completion of the Debenture Financing is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions for a transaction of this nature, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company plans to complete the Debenture Financing by issuing the Debentures and Warrants to Hepalink in two equal tranches, with the first tranche scheduled to be completed upon satisfaction of all closing conditions in the next three days and the second tranche to be completed by May 31, 2021.

The Company has a total of 238,766,021 common shares issued and outstanding. Hepalink holds 85,286,524 common shares and 11,466,619 common share purchase warrants which represents 35.72 percent of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to any outstanding warrants and 38.67 percent of the outstanding common shares assuming the exercise by Hepalink of its warrants. After giving effect to the Debenture Financing, in the event of conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures at a price of CAD$0.93, Hepalink would hold 37.78 percent of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to any outstanding warrants and 40.62 percent of the outstanding common shares assuming the exercise by Hepalink of its warrants.

The net proceeds of the Debenture Financing will be used to fund research and development activities, including but not limited to, clinical trial activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

The subscription for the Debentures and Warrants by Hepalink is a related party transaction within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws as Hepalink is an insider of the Company. The subscription by Hepalink is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements applicable to related party transactions on the basis that the value of the transaction insofar as it involves a related party is less than 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the Debenture Financing, including the terms of the Debenture Financing, the completion of the Debenture Financing and the use of proceeds therefrom, and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Get your first bet risk-free up to $600 when you sign up for BetMGM*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • Lehmann kicked off German club's board after 'racist' text

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending what the Bundesliga club called a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Brad Keselowski earns pole for Darlington

    Keselowski finished third at Kansas and is sixth in the points standings.

  • Canada's Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform

    Calgary's Caeli McKay claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 10-metre platform final at a FINA World Cup event in Tokyo. The 21-year-old finished with 338.55 points, while Japan's Matsuri Arai put up 342 points and Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg earned gold with 355.70 points, 17.15 ahead of McKay. WATCH | McKay claims bronze medal: McKay adds the bronze to a gold medal she won earlier this week with Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal, in the women's 10-metre synchro. That performance earned Canada an Olympic spot after the duo scored 305.94 points to top the podium. Canada has had plenty of success at the Olympic test event as they earned a another Olympic spot with Rylan Wiens, of Saskatoon, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., both qualifying for the final of the men's 10m individual platform. CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Thursday at 2:45 a.m. ET with men's 3m springboard platform final. WATCH | McKay, Benfeito win gold:

  • Dak Prescott feeling great about injury recovery: 'I can go play in a game right now'

    If you dropped Prescott into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be ready.