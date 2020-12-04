Resurrected 49ers try to continue playoff push away from home vs. Bills on Yahoo Sports app

Frank Schwab
·4 min read

‘The San Francisco 49ers were 4-6 going into their bye week. Before they played last week against the Los Angeles Rams, they found out they were being forced from their home base in Santa Clara, without knowing when they’d be able to play or practice there again.

It’s OK if you chalked up the 49ers’ season to the Super Bowl hangover already. We knew some teams would catch some really bad breaks in a weird 2020, and it’s arguable nobody has had worse luck than the 49ers. They have had a ton of injuries, multiple players go on the reserve/COVID-19 list (they have used a team-record 74 players this season) and now they’re the first team this season displaced from its home stadium.

Yet, the 49ers are not out of the playoff race. The 49ers beat the Rams last week, sweeping the season series, and all of a sudden at 5-6 they’re back in the mix. The 49ers will try to keep it going against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app.

It’ll be a home game for the 49ers ... in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It’s not like the 49ers aren’t used to some adversity.

49ers still in the playoff race

The roughest night of the 49ers season was probably a Thursday night game in Week 9. Due to injuries and other absences related to COVID-19, the 49ers had a lineup against the Green Bay Packers that looked like something you’d see if the fourth week of the preseason. They lost 34-17 and the game wasn’t that close. A loss to the Saints a week later seemed to finish the 49ers’ chances.

But with five weeks to go there’s still hope. The Arizona Cardinals’ surprising loss at the New England Patriots dropped them to 6-5, a game ahead of the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and 49ers at 5-6. The Rams are 7-4 and even though they lead the 49ers by two games, San Francisco owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over them.

The 49ers are starting to get players back. Cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Deebo Samuel were back last week. Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk should return this week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle could return by the end of the season.

The 49ers aren’t in great shape. They dug themselves a big hole this season. But the roster is starting to look a lot better, they played well last week and the NFC wild-card race hasn’t gotten away from them. But they have little margin for error, and beating the Bills would probably be a good idea if they want to stay in the hunt.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores a rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores a rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

49ers adjusting to new home

It’s tough enough to need to win at least four and maybe all five of your remaining games to make the playoffs. But moving operations with five weeks to go adds a unique challenge.

"Hopefully we can get down there for a week and kind of figure it out – what we can do, what we can't do, what the situation is – and then we'll spend the next two weeks trying to make adjustments to make it as good as we can for whatever problems we can figure out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Sometimes adversity can rally a team. It’s not ideal for anyone to have to relocate to Arizona at a moment’s notice, but these are professionals and they’ll handle it the best they can.

If the 49ers do beat the Bills and then go onto make the playoffs, it will be one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season. It wouldn’t be as grand as making a Super Bowl, like San Francisco did last season, but it would still be a proud moment given all the 49ers have been through.

Latest Stories

  • Sources: COVID-19 restrictions could force all NFL franchises out of California for rest of 2020 season

    What the NFL doesn’t want is a repeat of the messy back-and-forth between the 49ers and Santa Clara County officials.

  • Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada for world juniors

    Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL's New York Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • Kawhi recruited Serge Ibaka to the Clippers in the most Kawhi way possible

    The Clippers star kept it brief with his former teammate.

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • How the Lakers can still acquire a third star next offseason

    There's one way the Lakers could be a factor during 2021’s bonanza of a free-agent class after signing LeBron and AD to new deals.

  • Jake Paul: 'I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor'

    Good luck with that.

  • Alphonso Davies' remarkable year continues with Canadian Player of the Year award

    Five trophies with Bayern Munich, and now a second Canadian Men's Player of the Year award in three years.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Snoop Dogg is starting a new boxing league called The Fight Club

    Snoop Dogg drew rave reviews doing commentary during the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC.

  • It's official: Nick Saban will be back with Alabama for LSU game

    Saban missed the Iron Bowl after he tested positive for COVID-19

  • Canadian runner Marco Arop aims to apply pressure on sport's elite competitors

    Marco Arop believes it's the best he's ever felt through 600 metres of a race. But near the home stretch of a men's 800 event in August, the Canadian runner sensed his lead slipping away, felt the shoulder of American Donavan Brazier brush against his and panicked. Arop's body tightened up while Brazier, the world's top-ranked 800 runner, accelerated on the outside down the straightway at a sun-drenched Stockholm Olympic Stadium to another victory in a pandemic-shortened season. "Sometimes in a race, if you push too hard it ends up slowing you down," Arop said over the phone this week from Starkville, Miss. "No matter how comfortable I am, when I see someone pass me, I have to stay comfortable and not be too reactive. "Since my first collegiate season, there have been a lot of races when I would have a good 600 metres and the final 100 would get me. I was always told if I had a strong base [of a training program] I would be able to finish stronger." To that end, Arop has worked on improving his physical strength the past three months with Mississippi State University head track and field coach Chris Woods, with weekly 13-kilometre runs, weight training and circuits — sets of 400 to 1,000-metre runs in combination with other exercises. WATCH | Marco Arop places 2nd behind reigning 800m world champ: Arop has emphasized more volume in his workouts and a greater focus on recovery at the rest stage to prevent injury. For example, if he does repeat runs of 1,000, Arop might swim the next day for recovery and follow that with a 20 to 40-minute fartlek — a period of fast running intermixed with periods of slower running. For his Saturday long runs on a grass field or gravel trail, the 22-year-old has started at a six-minute 40-second pace per mile and gradually increased his speed to clock a 6-flat pace at the halfway mark ahead of a strong finish. "Before, I'd probably start at 6:40 and go slower towards the end, finishing at around a 7:30 [pace]. I'm now able to pick up the pace," said the six-foot-four Arop, who trains six days a week and has added five pounds to his regular racing weight of 175. "My body is holding up well. I feel stronger and more fit to run faster for longer periods of time." Beating higher-ranked opponents Woods, who also coached Arop before the three-time All-American announced last December he was foregoing his NCAA eligibility to turn pro, has been encouraged by the runner's consistency in training. "I am excited to see what he is capable of doing once we start doing things more specific to his race," Woods said. "He's been in this sport for such a short time and there's several things we haven't been able to get to because we don't want to rush his growth and potentially get injured." I truly believe Marco is one of the best 800 [metre] runners on the planet and I hope we can showcase that during the [Tokyo] Olympic Games. — Chris Woods, Mississippi State University head track and field coach Still, the 15th-ranked Arop, who didn't start running seriously until he was 17  in his final year of high school in Edmonton, was able to get out strong in races in 2020, hold the lead against Brazier and beat top-six runners Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich of Kenya, Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Puerto Rico's Wesley Vázquez. "They're amazing runners and to be in the same conversation as them does give me a lot of confidence going into next year," Arop said. "I'm hoping to surprise [Brazier] in the upcoming season. I do respect him as a runner and I want to give him my best shot when the time comes." Arop also shaved four seconds off many of his early 2019 performances to a personal-best 1:44.14, a time that falls below the 1:45.20 Tokyo Olympic standard and one he feels could have been lowered by "maybe" another second. WATCH | Arop sets personal-best time in Monaco: The Business Information Systems major understands he's now among the sport's elite, which includes world No. 4 and Canadian record holder Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont. Early in 2019, the Sudan-born Arop recovered from a hamstring injury and enjoyed a breakout season that featured a Pan Am gold medal and seventh-place finish in his world final debut last October in Doha, Qatar. 'The sky is truly the limit for this young man' Right now, Woods said, there isn't a ceiling to the 2018 Canadian champion's potential. "I truly believe Marco is one of the best 800 [metre] runners on the planet," he said, "and I hope we can showcase that during the Olympic Games [next summer]. Not to be cliché, but the sky truly is the limit for this young man." At the insistence of his parents and four brothers, all of whom contracted the coronavirus in September, Arop will stay in Mississippi through the Christmas holiday season to build upon the momentum of his fall training. "They know how important it is for me to have a training period through the winter [entering an Olympic year]. I went home a year ago and got the flu which put a stop to my training for about two weeks and the next month was spent regaining my fitness," he said. "It's very common for my mom to have a cold and she was the most at-risk [for COVID-19] having diabetes and high blood pressure. I'm just thankful they all came out of it fine. "It was a reflective time for me, to not take little moments for granted. It was a reminder to make sure when I talk to them to tell them how I feel and check in with them as much as I can."

  • How France became a pipeline for Canadian women's basketball talent

    It all began with Lizanne Murphy. The Montrealer was pondering her basketball future in the wake of the 2012 London Olympics. In the years prior, she'd bounced around pro leagues in Eastern Europe and suffered a major knee injury that wasn't managed properly, perhaps due to language barriers. On the brink of retirement, Murphy, fluent in English and French, was urged by her agent to consider playing in France. She would be the only Canadian woman in the league, and had played 12 French league games the previous season. "I signed a contract to play in Aix-en-Provence, which is like the beach on the Mediterranean Sea. It was incredible. … And then I just said to all my teammates, like, 'Guys, you have to come here. This is amazing," Murphy said. For Murphy, the beach location was a big draw — if your basketball career is going to come to an end away from the rest of your national team, there might as well be good weather. But she wasn't alone for long. Murphy's team needed a point guard, so she called up Hamilton, Ont., native Shona Thorburn, who quickly joined the coastal squad. The two soon learned why the French league now doubles as a Canadian pipeline: intense competition, smart coaching and high-IQ players, guaranteed contracts and French language and culture. Team Canada veteran Kim Gaucher joined Murphy and Thorburn in France soon after, with Gaucher crediting Murphy as a trailblazer for Canadians in the country. "We worked really hard because Canadians work really hard. So all of a sudden Canadian players had this amazing reputation and then every time they recruited more Canadians. The next year there was like two more Canadians and then they played really well," Murphy said. "So this is like this untapped talent in France that were great teammates, great people, and really the best players in the league." Today, 14 Canadians play across three leagues in France, including five in the top Ligue Féminine de Basketball. Team-oriented basketball The steady increase over the last decade isn't just a sign of Canadians wanting to play together, either. In France, just two non-European and two non-French European players are permitted per team. Bridget Carleton, a playoff starter for the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, recently began her first season in France. She said it was her top option after choosing not to return to Australia for her second overseas campaign. "I was mostly drawn to France just because of the history that Canadians have in this league, in the country. And obviously, talking with my national team teammates Kim, Murph, Shona, Nayo [Raincock-Ekunwe]. … They've been here for so long, they've continued careers here, played here for multiple years, so it shows how much they do appreciate it and enjoy it here," Carleton said. The 24-year-old now starts for Landerneau Bretagne, where she's earning more responsibility on the court than she had as a fifth option, at best, for the Lynx. The collection of talent in France comes with more legitimate basketball than you might see in other European leagues. Coaches instill structured on-court systems that mimic international play. In the past, it would be similar to Canada's disciplined style of play; now, Canada prefers run-and-gun transition basketball. Still, both systems demand quick, smart decision-making from players.  "Canadians are really talented offensive players, really talented individual players, but are also great teammates. And you don't always see that with everyone and I think that's why the French League, the French citizens love the Canadian players," Murphy said. Canadians, like Carleton, are unlikely to dominate the ball and consistently lead their team in shot attempts. Guaranteed contracts But Gaucher said that style of play is sometimes the only way to survive outside of France in Europe. "There are some countries where if you're an import, if you're an American, if you don't score 30 points a night — and that can be on 35 shots — they don't really care. And then you're going to get cut, whereas [in France] there's a lot of movement, there's a lot of screening. They want complete players." It's easier to prioritize team over individual when your contract is legitimately guaranteed. While "guarantee" language is the norm across Europe, it's common for players not to be paid on time or at all, or cut at a moment's notice outside of France. Gaucher, who plays for Ligue B Mondeville, says she was still paid after the league stopped due to the pandemic in March. To contrast, fellow Canadians Ruth Hamblin, Miah-Marie Langlois and Jamie Scott were told by their Russian club in March they'd be breaking contract if they went back to Canada — even after the prime minister mandated a return. Murphy also spent time in Argentina, Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia before France. "In North America, a contract really matters. But in Eastern Europe, your money is always late. Sometimes you're not paid. It's not always guaranteed. And that happened to me a lot. But in France, being a professional athlete is treated like a career, you have the same rights and respect in terms of the government protection as a teacher [or] a lawyer," she said. Canadian camaraderie Beyond basketball and money, Canadian camaraderie was quickly established and grows with each additional national team player that arrives. Carleton got her first taste when she faced off against Canadians Michelle Plouffe and Raincock-Ekunwe, who play for Lyon, in November. Murphy, now retired, would spend the night with her fellow Canadians after travelling for a game before taking the train home the following day. There was even talk of holding a Canadian training camp in France last month before the pandemic scuttled potential plans. Murphy said she's proud to have played her part in fostering Canadian talent and growing the game. Without a pro league at home, France has become the next best thing. And when the European season typically demands lots of lonely nights in foreign countries, it's nice to know there's a support system nearby. "It's not the same desperation and overwhelmed fatigue [as it is outside of France]. You have a good balance there and you feel like you have a taste of home. … That family connection, I think, is almost the competitive advantage."

  • In one kick, Sarah Fuller became an inspiration — and her role models noticed

    U.S. soccer legend Mia Hamm was dialed into Missouri-Vanderbilt with her daughters, which shows Sarah Fuller's impact. Fuller's moment impressed many, but what she's done with her platform has wowed women's sports icons.

  • The Rush: Victor Cruz on the Giants, an NFL bubble, golfing with Obama and more

    WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too.

  • Texas high school football player attacks referee after being ejected from game, taken away by police

    A Texas high school football player attacked an official after being penalized and ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

  • Bucs’ inability to maximize Tom Brady is maddening

    It’s hard not to feel like this rare opportunity to watch a legend in his 40s still accomplish great things isn’t being properly maximized,

  • Schwarber non-tendered | FastCast

    Kyle Schwarber is among the four players non-tendered by the Cubs, plus the Rockies part ways with David Dahl in this edition of FastCast

  • Nets' Caris LeVert: NBA 'honestly wasn't the same' without Kevin Durant

    The NBA was missing one of its biggest stars last season.