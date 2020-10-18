Resurge Reviews: Inside Look at Weight Loss Sleep Supplement

Resurge is a fat burning sleep aid supplement formulated by health professional John Barban that aims to burn fat and heal the body overnight with no changes to diet or exercise.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resurge is a fat burning sleep aid supplement formulated by health professional John Barban that aims to burn fat and heal the body overnight with no changes to diet or exercise.

By taking Resurge daily, you can purportedly experience a “miracle fat burning formula” due to the unique deep sleep and HGH support formula. The supplement contains a range of ingredients linked to fat burning and other benefits that are supposed to enhance the body's ability to burn fat and lose weight overnight while sleeping by optimizing hormones and metabolic function. The primary benefit John explains about Resurge is its ability to help naturally awaken the regenerative healing potential of the body overnight that can successfully induce fat burning qualities while obtaining deeper sleep night in and night out.

But does Resurge really work? How does Resurge supplement really work? What’s inside Resurge pills? Find out everything you need to know about the Resurge deep sleep HGH formula today in our review.

What is Resurge?

Resurge is a diet pill that claims to help you sleep, then lose weight as you sleep. Resurge is exclusively available through Resurge.com, where it’s priced at $34 to $49 per bottle.

The makers of Resurge claim that we “naturally possess more fat-burning and healing potential” than most of us realize. Resurge claims to access this fat-burning and healing potential within you, helping you heal your body and lose weight overnight.

“And now you can begin tapping into your body’s true potential easily, naturally and automatically…overnight.”

To do that, Resurge uses eight high profile key nutrients that are purportedly completely safe with no side effects. By taking Resurge daily, you can enjoy life-changing results within weeks by steadily supplying the body with the right ingredients fit for improving deep sleep in both men and women.

Clearly, the creator of Resurge believes his formula can change individual's world as it has gone on to quite literally be the number one best-selling weight loss sleep aid supplement in the world this year after initially launching and making its market debut back in February 2020. Let’s take a closer look at how Resurge works – to see if it really works as advertised.

How Does Resurge Work?

Resurge is formulated to impact human growth hormone (HGH) levels in your body while obtaining deeper sleep nightly. By targeting HGH, Resurge aims to enhance your body’s natural healing powers by safely and effectively inducing the fat-burning REM stage of the nightly sleep cycle. To target HGH, Resurge contains ingredients that help you sleep, which purportedly raises your body’s production of HGH overnight, helping you lose weight with no diet or exercise changes.

HGH is a crucial hormone that helps rebuild and heal your body. As you get older, HGH levels naturally decline. Some people take supplements that purportedly raise HGH levels with age. HGH can help you recover from injury. It could help you feel younger. And, because everyone knows how vital sound sleep is for the next-day all-day energy levels, the ingredients that help support deeper sleep while burning fat is what makes Resurge the top selling natural sleep aid for burning fat in 2020.

Typically, you must actually inject yourself with hormones or similar compounds to impact HGH levels. Exercising or certain therapies can also impact HGH.

Resurge, however, claims you don’t need to inject yourself with steroids, exercise, or perform certain therapies to raise human growth hormone levels; instead, you just need to take their supplement. In fact, during John Barban's compelling, educational and highly informative presentation about Resurge, he explains why the Resurge pills will work independently of standard diet, exercise and lifestyle changes.

By taking Resurge daily, you can support human growth hormone levels in your body. By supporting HGH levels, Resurge claims to help you lose weight, heal your body, and enjoy other powerful energy-enhancing benefits.

Some of the advertised benefits of Resurge include:

Access the fat burning and healing potential already within you

Natural anti-aging and fat-burning solution

“Cures the root cause of unexplained weight gain…metabolic slowdown”

Enhance natural metabolic regeneration in both women and men

Scientifically proven to encourage deep sleep

All you need to do is take Resurge before sleep. Resurge “naturally optimizes your deep sleep cycles”, you can purportedly “wake up to a leaner, healthier, younger, and way more energized version of yourself…without having to change a single thing to do with your diet, exercise, or lifestyle.”

Most supplements don’t make claims like Resurge. Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients in Resurge to see if it works as advertised.

Resurge Ingredients: What's Inside the Deep Sleep Support Pills?

Resurge contains eight ingredients, including herbal extracts, amino acids, and minerals. Active ingredients in Resurge include:

Resurge Ingredients

50mg of magnesium (12.5% of your Daily Value)

15mg of zinc (100% of your Daily Value)

1,200mg of L-arginine

1,2000mg of L-lysine

200mg of L-theanine

150mg of ashwagandha root extract

100mg of Griffonia simplicifolia seed extract

10mg of melatonin

The most noticeable ingredient in Resurge is melatonin. Each four capsule serving of Resurge contains 10mg of melatonin, which is a relatively high dose of melatonin. Many people take 1mg to 5mg of melatonin before bed to help them fall asleep. With 10mg of melatonin in each serving, Resurge could help you fall asleep.

The two amino acids in Resurge, meanwhile, could help your body build protein overnight. Many people take amino acids like L-arginine and L-lysine after a workout. Both L-arginine and L-lysine play a crucial role in the production of proteins. Typically, you don’t see amino acids in sleep aids – but Resurge uses these ingredients to repair your body overnight.

The supplement also contains two herbal extracts, including ashwagandha and Griffonia simplicifolia. The company does not cite any studies verifying the use of these ingredients, and it’s unclear how they work. Some studies show these two herbal extracts can relieve anxiety, which could help you sleep, although neither is well-studied.

Overall, Resurge is like an amino acid supplement and sleep aid bundled together. It should help you sleep, and it could help your body repair proteins – but it’s not some miraculous HGH booster that will help you lose weight without diet or exercise. But the idea is to start using Resurge every single night, for one month, two months and upwards to three months before the body can start to really work optimally at sleeping sounder, regenerating metabolic function and boosting hormone health.

Scientific Evidence for Resurge

The makers of Resurge have not tested the supplement on any human or animal subjects. They have not conducted any clinical trials or scientific studies on the formula.

Despite the lack of direct clinical evidence, the company acknowledges that thousands of men and women used their formula for HGH, weight loss, and other whole body wellness benefits. The company does cite 16 studies on its reference page on individual ingredients within Resurge.

First, Resurge’s most noticeable ingredient is melatonin. The supplement contains 10mg of melatonin, which is considered a high dose. Melatonin has been linked with sleep in multiple studies. In this 2014 review study, researchers reviewed dozens of studies on melatonin and found that it could help people restore circadian rhythm after jet lag, shift work, and other things that disrupt your body’s sleep/wake cycle. Most people take 2mg to 5mg of melatonin for sleep, so the 10mg dose in Resurge is relatively high. This is great in comparison to all of the cheap sleep aids that all but rely on the name and its association with being a sleep enhancer.

Resurge contains two amino acids, including L-arginine and L-lysine. There’s some evidence amino acids are linked with weight loss, although most people use amino acid supplements to build muscle or aid recovery after a workout – not specifically to lose weight. This 2017 study showed that weight loss can lead to significant changes in amino acid levels, although it’s unclear if L-arginine and L-lysine are directly linked with weight loss.

L-theanine, ashwagandha, and Griffonia simplicifolia are commonly used for anti-anxiety benefits. What is even more impressive is when combining these high-powered natural plant-based herbal extracts together to get an extra edge known as the entourage effect.

Ashwagandha was used for centuries in traditional medicine for overall health and wellness. In 2011, researchers reviewed studies on ashwagandha and concluded that it was an “anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic agent” linked to anxiolytic [anti-anxiety] effects, improved energy levels, and other benefits. However, most studies on ashwagandha use a dose of 400 to 600mg, and this is the dose used in most other ashwagandha supplements. Resurge contains just 150mg of ashwagandha.

Resurge also contains L-theanine, a compound found in certain teas. L-theanine is known for its anxiolytic (anti anxiety) effects, and some people take L-theanine daily to help manage stress. In this 2019 study, researchers found that L-theanine could have a positive impact on stress-related symptoms and cognitive functions in health adults. Researchers gave participants L-theanine or a placebo, concluding that “L-theanine has the potential to promote mental health in the general population with stress-related ailments and cognitive impairments.”

Griffonia simplicifolia has not been studied as much as ashwagandha. However, research suggests that Griffonia simplicifolia seeds can impact 5-HTP, a crucial chemical for weight loss. Griffonia simplicifolia contains 5-HTP, which is a precursor to serotonin. Some studies suggest Griffonia simplicifolia can indirectly impact depression, anxiety, appetite, sleep, and motion sickness, among other benefits, by impacting serotonin. In this 1999 study, for example, researchers found that Griffonia simplicifolia could be used to treat insomnia due to its impact on sleep quality.

Resurge also contains zinc and magnesium, two crucial minerals important for sleep and other bodily functions.

Overall, Resurge seems to work best as a sleep aid or anti-anxiety supplement. The formula contains ingredients that could help you get a deeper, more restful sleep while also reducing anxiety. There’s no evidence that Resurge can significantly raise human growth hormone (HGH) levels, however, or have other powerful effects. It’s an advanced weight loss sleep aid that could help your body enjoy a better, more effective sleep.

No one needs to be told how vital sleep is to the human body and brain. And with all of the current 24/7 daily news cycles, non stop alerts and notifications, giving the body's ecosystem a steady supply of deep rest-enhancing ingredients, it should be a no-brainer when the facts are presented and the rise of Resurgehas been nothing short of incredible this entire year.

What Does Resurge Supplement Cost?

Now, one might think because Resurge is a best-selling natural sleep aid that is also a fat burning weight loss supplement might cost an arm and a leg. However, Resurge is priced between $34 and $49 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order. This is an incredible value given how many potent natural plant-based extracts and herbal super-nutrients are found in the formula.

Here’s how the Resurge pricing breaks down:

Resurge Supplement Pricing

1 Bottle: $49 + $9.95 Shipping

$49 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle contains 120 capsules (30 servings). You take four capsules of Resurge per day.

Please note that certain images of the bottle are labeled as “120 capsules / 120 servings”. Some customers purchase the formula believing they’re receiving a four month supply. It’s unclear if Resurge is misleading customers or if the formula is simply mislabeled, but the supplement always contains 120 capsules and 30 servings.

The Resurge website claims the prices above are “special” prices not guaranteed after today. However, Resurge is always priced between $34 and $49 per bottle – every day.

Resurge Refund Policy

Resurge comes with a 60 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund (minus shipping) within 60 days of your purchase.

Who’s Behind Resurge?

Resurge was created by Lisa Etwell and John Barban, a brother and sister duo from Canada. John has a background in exercise physiology, sports medicine, and personal training. He has also worked with a range of supplement companies, including MuscleTech, NxLabs, and BlueStar Nutraceuticals, among others.

There’s less information online about Lisa Etwell and her qualifications. However, in a 2011 interview, John and Lisa discussed how Lisa lost 47 pounds in 2010 by changing her mindset and changing her relationship with food. John appears to have formulated Resurge based on Lisa’s weight loss journey.

There’s limited information online about where Resurge is made or where the ingredients are sourced. The company only provides one contact method – an email address:

Email: support@resurge.com

Is Resurge a Scam or Legit Sleep Aid?

The answer to this vital question is twofold when it comes to properly evaluating Resurge supplementation as a whole. One, is obviously the effectiveness of how well it does burn fat, optimize HGH production and induce deep sleep overnight. The second is the fact of how to officially buy Resurge direct from the manufacturer. Unfortunately, Resurge currently has a solid rating on Amazon, but nearly a third of customers (33% of reviewers) have given it a 1-star rating. Reviewers claim to have not experienced any sleep or weight loss benefits after taking Resurge, with multiple reviewers claiming Resurge is a “scam”, “total rip off”, or advertised with “lies”. However, this appears to be quite misleading given the fact that the best and only place to buy the official product is directly from the Resurge.com website. To date, it appears any Resurge Amazon listing is to be considered fraudulent.

To avoid getting scammed by Resurge, consumers need to be savvy and make the wise, smart decision of ordering directly from Resurge.com only. There are multiple Resurge Deep Sleep Formula Amazon.com marketplace listings from a variety of third party retailers that appear to be selling counterfeit Resurge pills. Of course, this is extremely troubling for customers of Resurge as there is no way to guarantee the authenticity or even purity of these Resurge pills. There are multiple unknown brands offering Resurge supplement on Amazon and other retail platforms, all of which appear to be fake and not John Barban's official Resurge deep sleep pills. On top of the fact that these Resurge scams are out there, users who do not buy the top selling weight loss sleep aid on the market also will not be guaranteed the money back clause John Barban generously offers every customer. Because John is so confident in the real Resurge pill results users are experiencing, and knowing that his company independently tests each batch for purity, potency and quality for being completely safe, Mr. Barban offers a full 2 month refund policy if not completely satisfied with its effects.

Final Word

In closing, Resurge is a nutritional supplement that makes bold claims about its impact on human growth hormone (HGH) production, weight loss, and sleep.

In reality, Resurge is a natural sleep aid with the ability to effectively induce the fat-burning REM stage of the sleep cycle each and every night. The Resurge weight loss formula contains ingredients that help you sleep (like melatonin, Griffonia simplicifolia, and magnesium) and may help relieve anxiety (like L-theanine and ashwagandha), although there’s no scientific evidence Resurge will help you “get skinnier overnight” or lose weight with no changes to diet or exercise outside of what John Barban mentions during the presentation found on the official website at Resurge.com.

Overall, the Resurge deep sleep and HGH boosting formula for weight loss and metabolism boosting did not become the top selling, most recommended fat burning sleep pill for no reason. The formula contains strong doses of several active ingredients that have potent associations with helping the body relax and restore itself optimally. Given the transparency, forward facing nature and effectiveness of the Resurge supplement, coupled with the risk-free nature of having 60-day money back guarantee return policy on all orders, buying Resurge directly from John Barban at Resurge.com is a wise decision to make if you are struggling with sleeping, weight management and hormonal metabolic imbalances.

Act now and take full advantage of the incredible value Resurge deep sleep formula supplement has to offer right now.

