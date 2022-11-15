ResultsCX’s Becky Watkins Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the Business Products Category for Women in Business

ResultsCX
·3 min read
ResultsCX
ResultsCX

Watkins Honored on November 11 for Her Unparalleled Commitment to Developing Innovative Resources for Improving Healthcare Customer Experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becky Watkins, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at ResultsCX, was honored as Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – More Than 2,500 Employees category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and received her Silver Stevie Award.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Watkins was honored during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Watkins’ honor was a result of her instrumental leadership transforming the ResultsCX approach to healthcare plan support. Her effectiveness as a leader is exemplified in the change she has overseen in turning healthcare support agents into member advocates.

According to the judges, the PEARL training championed by Watkins inspires ResultsCX health advocates to better understand member needs, draw out pain points, and respond according to individual experiences. She makes sure that member advocates are providing high quality, caring assistance that makes lives better. She has also ensured that ResultsCX is focused on helping clients improve their CMS Star ratings and reputations, and improving financial outcomes. Becky was praised for her role in changing the face of healthcare by choosing advocate candidates with competency, confidence, and compassion. Her leadership in promoting active listening was emphasized—the ability to articulate feelings, acknowledge hardship, and verbally express empathy is needed everywhere in healthcare.

“The customer experience in healthcare requires a distinct vision for patient advocacy built on empathy, listening and understanding,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO. We are extremely proud of Becky’s accomplishments, her unwavering dedication to serving her clients, and her unparalleled vision for the development of our industry-leading educational resources, such as PEARL. We congratulate Becky and are excited about what the future holds for ResultsCX and the direction of our healthcare vertical under the leadership of Becky.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. This year’s Stevie Awards for Women in Business event was complemented by the fifth edition of the Women|Future Conference, a three-day educational and networking conference that will be presented virtually on November 8-10.

About ResultsCX
ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30+-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Jeanne Vest Vice President, Marketing ResultsCX jeanne.vest@results-cx.com 629.772.2951


