Results: UPM-Kymmene Oyj Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that UPM-Kymmene Oyj (HEL:UPM) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to €24.00 in the past week. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at €2.3b, statutory earnings beat expectations 5.4%, with UPM-Kymmene Oyj reporting profits of €0.36 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twelve analysts covering UPM-Kymmene Oyj is for revenues of €8.70b in 2020, implying an uneasy 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 30% to €1.24 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €9.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.34 in 2020. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of €27.71, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on UPM-Kymmene Oyj'svaluation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic UPM-Kymmene Oyj analyst has a price target of €33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €21.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 12%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.1% next year. It's pretty clear that UPM-Kymmene Oyj's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for UPM-Kymmene Oyj. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €27.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple UPM-Kymmene Oyj analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for UPM-Kymmene Oyj you should be aware of.

