Results: Talenom Oyj Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Talenom Oyj (HEL:TNOM) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Talenom Oyj beat earnings, with revenues hitting €17m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

HLSE:TNOM Past and Future Earnings April 30th 2020

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Talenom Oyj are now predicting revenues of €67.3m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 26% to €0.23. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €66.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.22 in 2020. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Talenom Oyj's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 9.4% to €7.00. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Talenom Oyj analyst has a price target of €7.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €6.50. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Talenom Oyj is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 11%, in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.1% next year. So although Talenom Oyj is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Talenom Oyj following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Talenom Oyj analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Talenom Oyj , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

