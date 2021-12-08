Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Ventures: PRO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Loïc Bureau, Roger Bureau, Robert Gagnon and Serge M. Racine. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.



