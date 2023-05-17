The results are in. This is our readers’ choice for best restaurant in Bellefonte

In a close vote, CentreDaily.com readers named the Hofbrau as the best restaurant in Bellefonte.

That’s where CDT reporter Josh Moyer went for the first week of our “Hungry in Happy Valley” series, which highlights some of our favorite meals. If you go, be sure to try a pepperoni pizza, wings and an OttoBrau.

The poll — which is not scientific and is just for fun — was open May 11-16. Hofbrau received 52 out of the 290 votes cast (18%), edging Jim’s Italian Cuisine by just five votes.

URBN Flavorhaus finished third in the poll, followed by Bonfatto’s.

Look for the next Hungry in Happy Valley poll Thursday.