Results: PATRIZIA SE Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

PATRIZIA SE (ETR:PAT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of €85m, some 8.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at €0.13, 333% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, PATRIZIA's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be €333.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 18% to €0.32 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €335.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.32 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target fell 36% to €11.82, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PATRIZIA at €14.60 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €8.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await PATRIZIA shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that PATRIZIA's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 0.07% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 1.0% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 13% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, PATRIZIA is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple PATRIZIA analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

