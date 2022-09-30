Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.3 Million and Operating Loss of $0.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.3 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.0 million, or $63.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2022 was $775.49, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,003.21 at June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.5 million, or $11.58 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $2.4 million, or $51.26 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.4 million from $5.5 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $2.7 million while gross written premiums increased $1.9 million, moving from $114.7 million to $116.6 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 66.1% to 71.4% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.1 million from $4.9 million to $2.8 million due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and $0.9 million expense in 2021 year taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana that was related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value

 

 

$

109,497

 

 

 

$

102,678

 

 

 

 

Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value

 

 

 

2,619

 

 

 

 

3,781

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

25,146

 

 

 

 

31,908

 

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

2,232

 

 

 

 

4,440

 

 

 

Accrued investment income

 

 

 

417

 

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

Premiums receivable

 

 

 

89,048

 

 

 

 

76,626

 

 

 

Deferred insurance premiums

 

 

 

124,521

 

 

 

 

108,904

 

 

 

Reinsurance balances receivable, net

 

 

 

228,444

 

 

 

 

223,982

 

 

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

 

 

4,424

 

 

 

 

4,588

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

33,050

 

 

 

 

33,050

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

 

4,491

 

 

 

 

3,166

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

 

$

628,690

 

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss and loss expense reserve

 

 

$

220,290

 

 

 

$

215,642

 

 

 

Deferred commission income

 

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

 

3,210

 

 

 

Unearned premiums

 

 

 

129,428

 

 

 

 

113,423

 

 

 

Ceded premium payable

 

 

 

94,424

 

 

 

 

82,059

 

 

 

Payable to general agents

 

 

 

5,783

 

 

 

 

7,121

 

 

 

Funds withheld

 

 

 

107,708

 

 

 

 

104,257

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

 

14,319

 

 

 

 

12,420

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

 

 

16,521

 

 

 

 

16,521

 

 

 

Non-owned interest in VIE

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

Interest payable

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

 

592,259

 

 

 

 

555,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares

 

 

 

4,698

 

 

 

 

4,698

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

 

189,179

 

 

 

 

189,179

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

 

(5,328

)

 

 

 

1,124

 

 

 

Retained deficit

 

 

 

(157,570

)

 

 

 

(157,982

)

 

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

30,979

 

 

 

 

37,019

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries

 

 

 

5,453

 

 

 

 

6,053

 

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

 

36,431

 

 

 

 

43,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

 

$

628,690

 

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


American Overseas Group Limited

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

(unaudited)

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six Months ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

 

 

$

5,093

 

 

$

5,552

 

 

$

10,181

 

$

10,537

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

 

 

2,709

 

 

 

2,736

 

 

 

6,004

 

 

6,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment (expense) income

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

32

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

Net realized (losses) gains on investments

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

237

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

896

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

 

8,206

 

 

 

8,395

 

 

 

17,349

 

 

16,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

3,667

 

 

 

6,904

 

 

6,391

 

 

 

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

 

1,653

 

 

 

1,799

 

 

 

3,351

 

 

3,575

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

2,758

 

 

 

4,888

 

 

 

5,779

 

 

7,373

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

902

 

 

902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

 

8,501

 

 

 

10,805

 

 

 

16,936

 

 

18,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

 

$

(295

)

 

$

(2,410

)

 

$

413

 

$

(1,407

)

 

 

 

Income tax (expense)

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before dividends

 

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(2,410

)

 

 

413

 

 

(1,433

)

 

 

 

Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(585

)

 

 

-

 

 

(585

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

 

$

(295

)

 

$

(2,995

)

 

$

413

 

$

(2,018

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

$

(6.28

)

 

$

(63.75

)

 

$

8.79

 

$

(42.96

)

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

(6.28

)

 

 

(63.75

)

 

 

8.79

 

 

(42.96

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales
of Investments

Operating
Income/(Loss)

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

5,093

 

 

 

5,093

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(3,639

)

 

 

(3,639

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(1,653

)

 

 

(1,653

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

(199

)

 

 

(199

)

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

2,709

 

 

 

2,709

 

Other income, net of other expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(2,503

)

 

 

(2,503

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

7

 

 

-

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

101

 

 

 

101

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

248

 

 

(248

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(255

)

 

 

(255

)

Interest expense

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

54

 

 

 

54

 

Corporate and investing

 

(303

)

 

(248

)

 

(551

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(296

)

$

(248

)

 

(544

)

 

 

 

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales
of Investments

Operating
(Loss)

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

5,552

 

 

$

5,552

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(3,667

)

 

 

(3,667

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(1,799

)

 

 

(1,799

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

86

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

2,736

 

 

 

2,736

 

Operating expenses

 

(4,468

)

 

 

(4,468

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

(1,646

)

 

-

 

 

(1,646

)

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

65

 

 

 

65

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

(2

)

 

2

 

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(420

)

 

 

(420

)

Interest expense

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

Corporate and investing

 

(764

)

 

2

 

 

(762

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(2,410

)

$

2

 

$

(2,408

)

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2022

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales of
Investments

Operating
Income

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

10,181

 

 

$

10,181

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(6,904

)

 

 

(6,904

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(3,351

)

 

 

(3,351

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

(74

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

6,004

 

 

 

6,004

 

Other income, net of other expense

 

804

 

 

 

804

 

Operating expenses

 

(5,232

)

 

 

(5,232

)

Income tax

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Property and casualty

 

1,502

 

 

-

 

 

1,502

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

32

 

 

 

32

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

237

 

 

(237

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(547

)

 

 

(547

)

Interest expense

 

(902

)

 

 

(902

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

Corporate and investing

 

(1,089

)

 

(237

)

 

(1,326

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

413

 

$

(237

)

$

176

 

 

 

 

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2021

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales
of Investments

Operating
(Loss)

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

10,537

 

 

$

10,537

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(6,391

)

 

 

(6,391

)

Acquisition expenses

 

(3,575

)

 

 

(3,575

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

571

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

6,022

 

 

 

6,022

 

Operating expenses

 

(6,745

)

 

 

(6,745

)

Income tax

 

(26

)

 

 

(26

)

Property and casualty

 

(178

)

 

-

 

 

(178

)

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

162

 

 

 

162

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

36

 

 

(36

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

(628

)

 

 

(628

)

Interest expense

 

(902

)

 

 

(902

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

77

 

 

 

77

 

Corporate and investing

 

(1,255

)

 

(36

)

 

(1,291

)

 

 

 

 

Group total

$

(1,433

)

$

(36

)

$

(1,469

)

 

 

 

 


