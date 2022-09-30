Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.3 Million and Operating Loss of $0.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.3 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.0 million, or $63.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2022 was $775.49, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,003.21 at June 30, 2021.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.5 million, or $11.58 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $2.4 million, or $51.26 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.4 million from $5.5 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $2.7 million while gross written premiums increased $1.9 million, moving from $114.7 million to $116.6 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 66.1% to 71.4% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.1 million from $4.9 million to $2.8 million due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and $0.9 million expense in 2021 year taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana that was related to business written in the prior year.
As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.
Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.
Information About the Company
American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.
American Overseas Group Limited
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
$
109,497
$
102,678
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value
2,619
3,781
Cash and cash equivalents
25,146
31,908
Restricted cash
2,232
4,440
Accrued investment income
417
553
Premiums receivable
89,048
76,626
Deferred insurance premiums
124,521
108,904
Reinsurance balances receivable, net
228,444
223,982
Deferred policy acquisition costs
4,424
4,588
Intangible assets
4,800
4,800
Goodwill
33,050
33,050
Other assets
4,491
3,166
Total Assets
$
628,690
$
598,476
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve
$
220,290
$
215,642
Deferred commission income
3,037
3,210
Unearned premiums
129,428
113,423
Ceded premium payable
94,424
82,059
Payable to general agents
5,783
7,121
Funds withheld
107,708
104,257
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,319
12,420
Notes payable
16,521
16,521
Non-owned interest in VIE
300
300
Interest payable
451
451
Total Liabilities
592,259
555,404
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares
4,698
4,698
Additional paid-in capital
189,179
189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(5,328
)
1,124
Retained deficit
(157,570
)
(157,982
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
30,979
37,019
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries
5,453
6,053
Total Equity
36,431
43,072
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
628,690
$
598,476
See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
5,093
$
5,552
$
10,181
$
10,537
Fee income
2,709
2,736
6,004
6,022
Net investment (expense) income
101
65
32
162
Net realized (losses) gains on investments
248
(2
)
237
36
Other income
55
44
896
77
Total revenues
8,206
8,395
17,349
16,834
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
3,639
3,667
6,904
6,391
Acquisition expenses
1,653
1,799
3,351
3,575
Operating expenses
2,758
4,888
5,779
7,373
Other expense
-
-
-
Interest expense
451
451
902
902
Total expenses
8,501
10,805
16,936
18,241
Net income available to common shareholders
$
(295
)
$
(2,410
)
$
413
$
(1,407
)
Income tax (expense)
-
-
(26
)
Net income before dividends
(295
)
(2,410
)
413
(1,433
)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary
-
(585
)
-
(585
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
(295
)
$
(2,995
)
$
413
$
(2,018
)
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
(6.28
)
$
(63.75
)
$
8.79
$
(42.96
)
Diluted
(6.28
)
(63.75
)
8.79
(42.96
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,979
46,979
46,979
46,979
Diluted
46,979
46,979
46,979
46,979
See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Net Income
Net Realized
Operating
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
5,093
5,093
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(3,639
)
(3,639
)
Acquisition expenses
(1,653
)
(1,653
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
(199
)
(199
)
Fee income
2,709
2,709
Other income, net of other expense
-
-
Operating expenses
(2,503
)
(2,503
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
7
-
7
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
101
101
Net realized gain/(loss)
248
(248
)
-
Operating expenses
(255
)
(255
)
Interest expense
(451
)
(451
)
Other income, net of other expense
54
54
Corporate and investing
(303
)
(248
)
(551
)
Group total
$
(296
)
$
(248
)
(544
)
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Net Income
Net Realized
Operating
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
5,552
$
5,552
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(3,667
)
(3,667
)
Acquisition expenses
(1,799
)
(1,799
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
86
86
Fee income
2,736
2,736
Operating expenses
(4,468
)
(4,468
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
(1,646
)
-
(1,646
)
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
65
65
Net realized gain/(loss)
(2
)
2
-
Operating expenses
(420
)
(420
)
Interest expense
(451
)
(451
)
Other income, net of other expense
44
44
Corporate and investing
(764
)
2
(762
)
Group total
$
(2,410
)
$
2
$
(2,408
)
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Net Income
Net Realized
Operating
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
10,181
$
10,181
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(6,904
)
(6,904
)
Acquisition expenses
(3,351
)
(3,351
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
(74
)
(74
)
Fee income
6,004
6,004
Other income, net of other expense
804
804
Operating expenses
(5,232
)
(5,232
)
Income tax
-
-
Property and casualty
1,502
-
1,502
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
32
32
Net realized gain/(loss)
237
(237
)
-
Operating expenses
(547
)
(547
)
Interest expense
(902
)
(902
)
Other income, net of other expense
91
91
Corporate and investing
(1,089
)
(237
)
(1,326
)
Group total
$
413
$
(237
)
$
176
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Net Income
Net Realized
Operating
Property and casualty:
Net premiums earned
$
10,537
$
10,537
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
(6,391
)
(6,391
)
Acquisition expenses
(3,575
)
(3,575
)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income
571
571
Fee income
6,022
6,022
Operating expenses
(6,745
)
(6,745
)
Income tax
(26
)
(26
)
Property and casualty
(178
)
-
(178
)
Corporate and Investing
Net investment income
162
162
Net realized gain/(loss)
36
(36
)
-
Operating expenses
(628
)
(628
)
Interest expense
(902
)
(902
)
Other income, net of other expense
77
77
Corporate and investing
(1,255
)
(36
)
(1,291
)
Group total
$
(1,433
)
$
(36
)
$
(1,469
)