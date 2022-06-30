Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $0.7 Million and Operating Income of $0.7 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

American Overseas Group, Ltd.
American Overseas Group, Ltd.
American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or $20.81 per diluted share, for the year ended March 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2022 was $850.78, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,055.01 at March 31, 2021.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an operating income of $0.7 million, or $15.30 per diluted share, compared to operating income of $0.9 million, or $19.99 per diluted share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $5.0 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $3.3 million while gross written premiums increased $4.2 million, moving from $103.9 million to $108.1 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 54.6% to 64.2% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, operating and acquisition expenses increased $0.4 million from $4.3 million to $4.7 million primarily driven by a one-time favorable accrual adjustment to consulting contracts in Q1 2021 of $0.2 million, and a year over year increase in acquisition, taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana of $0.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 

American Overseas Group Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value

 

$

105,900

 

 

$

102,678

 

Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

3,781

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

33,360

 

 

 

31,908

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,267

 

 

 

4,440

 

Accrued investment income

 

 

491

 

 

 

553

 

Premiums receivable

 

 

94,764

 

 

 

76,626

 

Deferred insurance premiums

 

 

117,167

 

 

 

108,904

 

Reinsurance balances receivable, net

 

 

228,978

 

 

 

223,982

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

 

4,918

 

 

 

4,588

 

Intangible assets

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

4,800

 

Goodwill

 

 

33,050

 

 

 

33,050

 

Other assets

 

 

4,534

 

 

 

3,166

 

Total Assets

 

$

633,782

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Loss and loss expense reserve

 

$

215,168

 

 

$

215,642

 

Deferred commission income

 

 

3,439

 

 

 

3,210

 

Unearned premiums

 

 

122,021

 

 

 

113,423

 

Ceded premium payable

 

 

95,616

 

 

 

82,059

 

Payable to general agents

 

 

16,263

 

 

 

7,121

 

Funds withheld

 

 

109,958

 

 

 

104,257

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

14,078

 

 

 

12,420

 

Notes payable

 

 

16,521

 

 

 

16,521

 

Non-owned interest in VIE

 

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Interest payable

 

 

451

 

 

 

451

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

593,814

 

 

 

555,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common shares

 

 

4,698

 

 

 

4,698

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

189,179

 

 

 

189,179

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(2,687

)

 

 

1,124

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(157,275

)

 

 

(157,982

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

33,915

 

 

 

37,019

 

Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries

 

 

6,053

 

 

 

6,053

 

Total Equity

 

 

39,968

 

 

 

43,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

633,782

 

 

$

598,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 

 


American Overseas Group Limited

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   Three Months ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

 

$

5,088

 

 

$

4,985

 

Fee income

 

 

3,295

 

 

 

3,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment (expense) income

 

 

(69

)

 

 

97

 

Net realized (losses) gains on investments

 

 

(11

)

 

 

39

 

Other income

 

 

841

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

9,144

 

 

 

8,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

2,724

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

1,698

 

 

 

1,776

 

Operating expenses

 

 

3,021

 

 

 

2,485

 

Other expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

 

451

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

8,436

 

 

 

7,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

708

 

 

$

1,004

 

Income tax (expense)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before dividends

 

 

708

 

 

 

978

 

Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

708

 

 

$

978

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

15.06

 

 

$

20.81

 

Diluted

 

 

15.06

 

 

 

20.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

Diluted

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

46,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

See Notes to March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

 

 

 

 


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three months ended March 31, 2022

 

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments

Operating Income

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

 

$

5,088

 

 

$

5,088

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

(3,266

)

 

 

(3,266

)

Acquisition expenses

 

 

(1,698

)

 

 

(1,698

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

 

124

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

 

3,295

 

 

 

3,295

 

Other income, net of other expense

 

 

804

 

 

 

804

 

Operating expenses

 

 

(2,728

)

 

 

(2,728

)

Property and casualty

 

 

1,495

 

 

-

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

(69

)

 

 

(69

)

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

 

(11

)

 

11

 

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

 

(293

)

 

 

(293

)

Interest expense

 

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

 

37

 

 

 

37

 

Income tax

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Corporate and investing

 

 

(787

)

 

11

 

 

(776

)

 

 

 

 

 

Group total

 

$

708

 

$

11

 

$

719

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three months ended March 31, 2021

 

 

Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders

Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments

Operating Income

Property and casualty:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

 

$

4,986

 

 

$

4,986

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

 

(2,724

)

 

 

(2,724

)

Acquisition expenses

 

 

(1,776

)

 

 

(1,776

)

Property/Casualty Underwriting Income

 

 

486

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income

 

 

3,286

 

 

 

3,286

 

Operating expenses

 

 

(2,277

)

 

 

(2,277

)

Property and casualty

 

 

1,495

 

 

-

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Investing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

97

 

 

 

97

 

Net realized gain/(loss)

 

 

39

 

 

(39

)

 

-

 

Operating expenses

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(209

)

Interest expense

 

 

(451

)

 

 

(451

)

Other income, net of other expense

 

 

33

 

 

 

33

 

Income tax

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(26

)

Corporate and investing

 

 

(517

)

 

(39

)

 

(556

)

 

 

 

 

 

Group total

 

$

978

 

$

(39

)

$

939

 

 


