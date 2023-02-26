Results from Missouri boys and girls HS wrestling state tournaments: Classes 2, 3, 4

An impressive showing by Liberty led to a decisive first-place finish at the Class 4 state boys wrestling tournament, which took place over the weekend at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Here's more on the action from the high school wrestling tournaments for boys Class 3 and Class 4 and girls Class 2...

BOYS CLASS 4

Friday-Saturday in Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Team scores: 1. Liberty, 218; 2. Francis Howell Central, 90.5; 3. Staley, 88; T4. Lafayette (Wildwood), 81; T4. Ozark, 81; 6. Nixa, 79.5; 7. Neosho, 77; 8. Seckman, 75; 9. Lebanon, 71.5; 10. Liberty North, 63; 11. Columbia Hickman, 58.5; 12. Grain Valley, 54.5; 13. Troy Buchanan, 49; 14. Fort Zumwalt North, 48; 15. Park Hill, 43; 16. Fort Osage, 40.5; 17. Jackson, 39; 18. Carthage, 34; 19. Columbia Rock Bridge, 30; 20. Marquette, 28; T21. Francis Howell, 26.5; T21. Lee’s Summit North, 26.5; 23. Northwest (Cedar Hill), 23.5; 24. Lee’s Summit, 22; 25. Columbia Battle, 20; T26. Oakville, 19; T26. Timberland, 19; 28. Oak Park, 18; T29. Eureka, 15; T29. Republic, 15; 31. Poplar Bluff, 12; 32. Joplin, 11; 33. Francis Howell North, 10; 34. Blue Springs South, 9; 35. Liberty (Wentzville), 8; 36. Parkway South, 7; 37. Raymore-Peculiar, 6; T38. Blue Springs, 5; T38. Kirkwood, 5; T40. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 4; T40. Waynesville, 4; 42. Fox, 3; T43. Christian Brothers College, 2; T43. Lindbergh, 2; 45. Park Hill South, 1.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Leverknight, Staley, p. Meier, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 3:27. Dunn, Liberty, d. VonHolten, Raymore-Peculiar, 11-7. Gray, Francis Howell Central, m.d. Brown, Lafayette (Wildwood), 8-0. Egstad, Park Hill, p. Williams, Seckman, 0:38.

113: Vassalli, Jackson, d. Bleess, Grain Valley, 7-2. Han. Benter, Hickman, p. Martinez, Fort Osage, 4:12. Provost, Ft. Zumwalt North, d. Moseley, Ozark, 5-2. Harrison, Liberty, p. Harris, Seckman, 1:43.

120: Parks, Grain Valley, d. Cook, Seckman, 11-8. Dykes, LS North, d. Sipes, Staley, 10-9. Hurst, Ozark, d. Domino, Liberty North, 4-2. Taylor, Liberty, t.f. Butler, Neosho, 17-2, 5:18.

126: Roth, Lafayette (Wildwood), d. Eikermann, Francis Howell, 4-1. Rider, Liberty, d. Hay. Benter, Hickman, 9-7. Shepard, Francis Howell Central, m.d. Reynolds, Staley, 10-2. Rudman, Marquette, d. Joiner, Lebanon, 6-5.

132: Roark, Lebanon, p. Mattison, Parkway South, 1:45. Tunstill, Oak Park, d. Keen, Francis Howell Central, 2-1. Fugitt, Nixa, p. Rosales, Francis Howell, 0:50. Azcona, Grain Valley, p. Stubblefield, Eureka, 2:43.

138: Schoen, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Perryman, Lebanon, 0:37. Coates, Liberty, inj. def. Ward, Nixa, 0:03. Shelton, Timberland, d. Mansfield, Fort Osage, 6-1. Howard, Neosho, d. Burks, Staley, 9-8.

144: Aguirre, Ft. Zumwalt North, d. Solomon, Lindbergh, 7-1. Glossip, Nixa, d. Abell, Rock Bridge, 11-4. Corley, Francis Howell, m.d. Foley, Lee’s Summit, 14-0. Linsman, Liberty, p. Bowling, Lebanon, 1:22.

150: Robertson, Poplar Bluff, d. Petticrew, Carthage, 5-3. McClain, Liberty, p. Steinbrugge, LS North, 1:46. McCallister, Rock Bridge, d. Gray, Fort Osage, 12-8. Strick, Ozark, d. Jenkins, Seckman, 3-1.

157: Bamvakais, Seckman, p. Birkett, Raymore-Peculiar, 5:08. Gousetis, Eureka, d. Wilson, Staley, 9-5. Sundlie, Ozark, d. Shoulders, Lafayette (Wildwood), 4-2. Craig, Liberty, p. Hibbard, Kirkwood, 4:31.

165: Murray, Staley, d. Jones, Lee’s Summit, 6-4. Zar, Neosho, m.d. Sutton, Troy Buchanan, 13-3. Hernandez, Francis Howell Central, p. Campbell, Ozark, 4:45. Barker, Grain Valley, d. King, Carthage, 4-3.

175: Cole, Ft. Zumwalt North, d. Trickey, Staley, 9-3. Westpfahl, Liberty, p. Harrell, Hickman, 1:12. Smith, Troy Buchanan, t.f. Ward, Fort Osage, 17-2, 3:24. Sandridge, Republic, d. Sola, Liberty North, 8-2.

190: Wier, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. DeLeon, Neosho, 0:38. Wetzel, Battle, p. Humphrey, Park Hill, 3:15. Ruble, Seckman, p. Muscia, Lebanon, 3:28. Thorn, Liberty North, d. Horman, Jackson, 5-2.

215: Beyatte, Jackson, d. Natali, LS North, TB-1 4-2. VanGilder, Joplin, d. Gallman, Fort Osage, SV-1 3-1. Stoffel, Staley, m.d. Bess, Waynesville, 13-1. Carey, Nixa, p. Distaso-Hutchins, Christian Brothers, 1:48.

285: Bray, Marquette, d. Smithpeter, Blue Springs South, 2-1. Bindel, Liberty, d. Craig, Liberty (Wentzville), UTB 3-2. Olivares, Neosho, p. Fleming, Francis Howell Central, 0:35. Williams, Liberty North, d. Gibson, Jackson, 2-0.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Leverknight, Staley, d. Dunn, Liberty, 7-1. Egstad, Park Hill, p. Gray, Francis Howell Central, 1:04.

113: Han. Benter, Hickman, d. Vassalli, Jackson, 2-0. Harrison, Liberty, p. Provost, Ft. Zumwalt North, 1:43.

120: Dykes, LS North, d. Parks, Grain Valley, 4-1. Taylor, Liberty, m.d. Hurst, Ozark, 14-0.

126: Roth, Lafayette (Wildwood), d. Rider, Liberty, SV-1 5-3. Shepard, Francis Howell Central, d. Rudman, Marquette, 10-6.

132: Roark, Lebanon, d. Tunstill, Oak Park, 3-2. Fugitt, Nixa, d. Azcona, Grain Valley, 7-3.

138: Coates, Liberty, p. Schoen, Lafayette (Wildwood), 0:28. Howard, Neosho, d. Shelton, Timberland, 8-6.

144: Aguirre, Ft. Zumwalt North, d. Glossip, Nixa, 8-7. Linsman, Liberty, m.d. Corley, Francis Howell, 14-3.

150: McClain, Liberty, d. Robertson, Poplar Bluff, 5-4. McCallister, Rock Bridge, d. Strick, Ozark, 5-1.

157: Bamvakais, Seckman, p. Gousetis, Eureka, 0:45. Craig, Liberty, p. Sundlie, Ozark, 5:21.

165: Zar, Neosho, m.d. Murray, Staley, 11-3. Hernandez, Francis Howell Central, d. Barker, Grain Valley, 3-0.

175: Westpfahl, Liberty, d. Cole, Ft. Zumwalt North, 3-2. Smith, Troy Buchanan, p. Sandridge, Republic, 3:30.

190: Wier, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Wetzel, Battle, 2:57. Ruble, Seckman, d. Thorn, Liberty North, 5-2.

215: Beyatte, Jackson, d. VanGilder, Joplin, 2-0. Carey, Nixa, d. Stoffel, Staley, 3-2.

285: Bindel, Liberty, d. Bray, Marquette, 5-3. Williams, Liberty North, d. Olivares, Neosho, 5-4.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Egstad, Park Hill, p. Leverknight, Staley, 5:50. 3. Meier, Northwest (Cedar Hill), d. Dunn, Liberty, 6-3. 5. Gray, Francis Howell Central, d. Brown, Lafayette (Wildwood), 4-0.

113: 1. Han. Benter, Hickman, d. Harrison, Liberty, 9-4. 3. Moseley, Ozark, d. Provost, Ft. Zumwalt North, 4-1. 5. Vassalli, Jackson, d. Bleess, Grain Valley, 9-3.

120: 1. Taylor, Liberty, d. Dykes, LS North, 6-2. 3. Sipes, Staley, d. Parks, Grain Valley, 3-2. 5. Domino, Liberty North, d. Hurst, Ozark, SV-1 5-3.

126: 1. Shepard, Francis Howell Central, d. Roth, Lafayette (Wildwood), 5-3. 3. Hay. Benter, Hickman, d. Joiner, Lebanon, 10-5. 5. Rider, Liberty, d. Rudman, Marquette, 7-3.

132: 1. Fugitt, Nixa, p. Roark, Lebanon, 2:56. 3. Tunstill, Oak Park, d. Azcona, Grain Valley, 5-3. 5. Keen, Francis Howell Central, d. Tate, Carthage, 5-0.

138: 1. Coates, Liberty, p. Howard, Neosho, 0:53. 3. Schoen, Lafayette (Wildwood), m.d. Shelton, Timberland, 10-2. 5. Mansfield, Fort Osage, d. Ward, Nixa, 4-0.

144: 1. Linsman, Liberty, t.f. Aguirre, Ft. Zumwalt North, 18-3, 5:32. 3. Corley, Francis Howell, d. Bowling, Lebanon, 8-1. 5. Glossip, Nixa, d. Blanke, Francis Howell North, 8-5.

150: 1. McCallister, Rock Bridge, m.d. McClain, Liberty, 19-7. 3. Strick, Ozark, p. Gray, Fort Osage, 2:28. 5. Robertson, Poplar Bluff, d. Petticrew, Carthage, SV-1 3-1.

157: 1. Bamvakais, Seckman, d. Craig, Liberty, 3-1. 3. Sundlie, Ozark, d. Stuhlman, Francis Howell Central, 4-2. 5. Kivett, Neosho, p. Gousetis, Eureka, 3:44.

165: 1. Hernandez, Francis Howell Central, d. Zar, Neosho, TB-1 7-2. 3. Barker, Grain Valley, d. King, Carthage, TB-1 3-1. 5. Jones, Lee’s Summit, d. Murray, Staley, SV-1 3-1.

175: 1. Smith, Troy Buchanan, d. Westpfahl, Liberty, SV-1 3-1. 3. Cole, Ft. Zumwalt North, d. Sandridge, Republic, 3-2. 5. Harrell, Hickman, d. Sola, Liberty North, 5-1.

190: 1. Ruble, d. Wier, Lafayette (Wildwood), 6-5. 3. Wetzel, Battle, p. Thorn, Liberty North, 4:14. 5. Muscia, Lebanon, d. Humphrey, Park Hill, 7-2.

215: 1. Carey, Nixa, d. Beyatte, Jackson, 5-1. 3. Venable, Oakville, m.d. Bova, Troy Buchanan, 15-2. 5. VanGilder, Joplin, d. Stoffel, Staley, 5-4.

285: 1. Williams, Liberty North, p. Bindel, Liberty, 5:57. 3. Bray, Marquette, p. Olivares, Neosho, 1:46. 5. Smithpeter, Blue Springs South, d. Greer, Ozark, TB-1 3-2.

BOYS CLASS 3

Friday-Saturday in Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Team scores: 1. Hillsboro, 179.5; 2. Whitfield, 144.5; 3. Belton, 94.5; 4. Hannibal, 92; 5. McDonald County, 88; 6. Carl Junction, 83; 7. Helias Catholic, 82.5; 8. Bolivar, 77; 9. Willard, 76; 10. North Point, 66; 11. Holt, 62.5; 12. Farmington, 49; 13. Smithville, 44; 14. Jefferson City, 43.5; T15. Kearney, 41; T15. Branson, 41; 17. Fort Zumwalt South, 40; 18. Warrenton, 37; T19. DeSmet, 35; T19. DeSoto, 35; 21. Windsor (Imperial), 33; 22. Rolla, 26; 23. Van Horn, 25; 24. Platte County, 24; 25. Washington, 21.5; 26. Grandview, 21; T27. Capital City, 19; T27. Pacific, 19; 29. Rockwood Summit, 17; 30. Marshfield, 16; 31. Springfield Glendale, 11; 32. Parkway West, 7; 33. McCluer, 6; T34. Camdenton, 5; T34. Vianney, 5; T34. Warrensburg, 5; 37. Festus, 4; T38. North County, 3; T38. Raytown South, 3; T38. Winnetonka, 3; 41. Union, 2; 42. Central (Cape Girardeau), 1.

Quarterfinals

106 pounds: Wallis, Hillsboro, d. McCauley, Warrenton, 4-0. Brown, Hannibal, d. Foglesong, Carl Junction, SV-1 3-2. Bassett, Whitfield, p. Hiteshew, Glendale, 3:10. Hahn, Farmington, m.d. Shurtz, Ft. Zumwalt South, 14-4.

113: Link, Pacific, p. Kelly, Glendale, 2:20. Waters, Smithville, d. Carter, Whitfield, 7-2. Walker, Carl Junction, d. Creech, Hannibal, 9-7. Shelton, Kearney, p. Je. Kassing, Warrenton, 0:26.

120: Amen, Whitfield, m.d. Johnson, Farmington, 12-3. Melton, Carl Junction, p. Jo. Kassing, Warrenton, 1:22. Purler, North Point, d. Penick, Hillsboro, 7-1. Lambert, Belton, d. Belding, Windsor (Imperial), 6-0.

126: Alexander, Hillsboro, d. Essig, Hannibal, 8-2. Prenger, Helias Catholic, p. Tihen, Ft. Zumwalt South, 0:17. Matecki, Whitfield, p. Patterson, Windsor (Imperial), 1:07. Lohrmann, Warrenton, d. Teiberis, Jefferson City, 6-5.

132: Tucker, Hillsboro, p, Wieberg, Helias Catholic, 1:53. Carter, Whitfield, d. Cross, Belton, 3-2. Chambers, Holt, p. Davidson, Marshfield, 3:35. Benwell Jr., North Point, d. Schneider, Raytown South, 7-1.

138: Isringhausen, Branson, d. Jackson, Hillsboro, 7-4. Culp, Hannibal, d. Werdehausen, Jefferson City, 7-3. Rallo, Whitfield, t.f. Peeler, DeSoto, 15-0, 3:22. Ortiz, McDonald County, m.d. Nunez, Belton, 17-7.

144: Hunter, Ft. Zumwalt South, p. Barnett, Hillsboro, 3:27. Rubinstein, Holt, d. Kinder, Rolla, 12-5. Tate, Whitfield, p. Smith, McDonald County, 3:20. Caldwell, Willard, d. McKee, Jefferson City, UTB 5-2.

150: Morris, Hillsboro, m.d. Ramage, Hannibal, 18-5. Hutchcraft, Smithville, p. Gumahin, Ft. Zumwalt South, 5:01. Bourke, Whitfield, d. B. Littleton, Belton, SV-1 3-1. Kuster, Jefferson City, d. Storment, Branson, SV-1 5-3.

157: Richardson, Hillsboro, p. Homan, Helias Catholic, 1:20. Paige, Van Horn, m.d. Dalpoas, Vianney, 14-3. Beckman, Bolivar, d. McCaster, DeSmet, 9-5. L. Littleton, Belton, p. Turner, Farmington, 4:00.

165: Ray, Hillsboro, m.d. Penson, Van Horn, 9-0. Walker, Willard, d. Sapp, North Point, 10-5. Peppin, Holt, d. Birkner, Farmington, 4-2. Stewart, Carl Junction, m.d. Q. Attebury, Belton, 9-1.

175: Vick, McDonald County, p. Hines, Hillsboro, 3:03. Montoya, Helias Catholic, d. Motlagh, Willard, 3-2. Henry, Windsor (Imperial), d. Taylor, DeSmet, 4-1. Brewer, Bolivar, m.d. Z. Attebury, Belton, 12-2.

190: Nelson, Van Horn, d. Stegmann, Rockwood Summit, 10-9. Ruff, Warrenton, d. Benford, Carl Junction, SV-1 8-6. Goodman, Bolivar, d. A. Foeller, DeSoto, 8-7. Riley, Belton, m.d. Jackson, DeSmet, 16-7.

215: Meyer, Holt, d. Rhodes, Hillsboro, 6-2. Grimm, Branson, p. Fernandez, Platte County, 1:58. Nunez, Willard, d. Vaugh, Farmington, 3-1. Murphy, McDonald County, p. McKay, Pacific, 4:41.

285: I. Foeller, DeSoto, d. Griffin, Willard, 5-2. Bolinger, Carl Junction, d. Jimerson, McCluer, 3-2. Hitt, McDonald County, p. Picaud, Parkway West, 0:54. Joiner, Grandview, m.d. Moffett, Ft. Zumwalt South, 11-0.

Semifinals

106 pounds: Wallis, Hillsboro, d. Brown, Hannibal, 6-0. Bassett, Whitfield, d. Hahn, Farmington, 7-1.

113: Waters, Smithville, p. Link, Pacific, 3:37. Shelton, Kearney, m.d. Walker, Carl Junction, 13-0.

120: Melton, Carl Junction, d. Amen, Whitfield, 7-5. Purler, North Point, p, Lambert, Belton, 3:10.

126: Alexander, Hillsboro, m.d. Prenger, Helias Catholic, 8-0. Matecki, Whitfield, p. Lohrmann, Warrenton, 4:15.

132: Tucker, Hillsboro, m.d. Carter, Whitfield, 15-4. Benwell Jr., North Point, d. Chambers, Holt, SV-1 4-2.

138: Culp, Hannibal, d. Isringhausen, Branson, 7-6. Rallo, Whitfield, d. Ortiz, McDonald County, 3-0.

144: Rubinstein, Holt, p. Hunter, Ft. Zumwalt South, 0:56. Caldwell, Wilard, d. Tate, Whitfield, TB-1 3-2.

150: Hutchcradt, Smithville, d. Morris, Hillsboro, 4-3. Bourke, Whitfield, m.d. Kuster, Jefferson City, 10-0.

157: Richardson, Hillsboro, p. Paige, Van Horn, 4:53. Beckman, Bolivar, d. L. Littleton, Belton, 4-0.

165: Ray, Hillsboro, d. Walker, Willard, 1-0. Stewart, Carl Junction, d. Peppin, Holt, 3-1.

175: Montoya, Helias Catholic, p. Vick, McDonald County, 5:31. Brewer, Bolivar, d. Henry, Windsor (Imperial), 9-5.

190: Ruff, Warrenton, d. Nelson, Van Horn, TB-1 14-13. Riley, Belton, d. Goodman, Bolivar, 3-1.

215: Grimm, Branson, d. Meyer, Holt, 6-3. Murphy, McDonald County, d. Nunez, Willard, UTB 3-2.

285: I. Foeller, DeSoto, d. Bolinger, Carl Junction, 1-0. Hitt, McDonald County, d. Joiner, Grandview, 7-3.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Wallis, Hillsboro, m.d. Bassett, Whitfield, 11-3. 3. Brown, Hannibal, d. Foglesong, Carl Junction, 7-6. 5. Hahn, Farmington, d. Hiteshew, Glendale, 4-1.

113: 1. Shelton, Kearney, m.d. Waters, Smithville, 8-0. 3. Creech, Hannibal, d. Walker, Carl Junction, 4-2. 5. Link, Pacific, p. Drummond, DeSoto, 1:45.

120: 1. Purler, North Point, d. Melton, Carl Junction, 7-0. 3. Johnson, Farmington, med. forf. Penick, Hillsboro. 5. Lambert, Belton, d. Amen, Whitfield, 5-1.

126: 1. Matecki, Whitfield, d. Alexander, Hillsboro, 4-1. 3. Essig, Hannibal, p. Prenger, Helias Catholic, 4:48. 5. Teiberis, Jefferson City, d. Lohrmann, Warrenton, 11-6.

132: 1. Tucker, Hillsboro, m.d. Benwell Jr., North Point, 14-6. 3. Carter, Whitfield, d. Chambers, Holt, 3-1. 5. Culp II, Hannibal, d. Cross, Belton, 5-2.

138: 1. Rallo, Whitfield, d. Culp, Hannibal, 6-0. 3. Ortiz, McDonald County, d. Moore, Bolivar, SV-1 6-1. 5. Isringhausen, Branson, d. Werdehausen, Jefferson City, 7-0.

144: 1. Rubinstein, Holt, d. Caldwell, Willard, SV-1 4-2. 3. Kinder, Rolla, d. Duemmel, Helias Catholic, 1-0. 5. Tate, Whitfield, d. Hunter, Ft. Zumwalt South, 4-1.

150: 1. Bourke, Whitfield, d. Hutchcraft, Smithville, 3-2. 3. B. Littleton, Belton, d. Kuster, Jefferson City, 3-0. 5. Morris, Hillsboro, d. Gumahin, Ft. Zumwalt South, 6-3.

157: 1. Richardson, Hillsboro, p. Beckman, Bolivar, 3:01. 3. Olszowka, Washington, d. L. Littleton, Belton, 6-2. 5. Homan, Helias Catholic, d. Paige, Van Horn, 6-3.

165: 1. Ray, Hillsboro, p. Stewart, Carl Junction, 2:16. 3. Walker, Willard, d. Sapp, North Point, 2-1. 5. Peppin, Holt, m.d. Q. Attebury, Belton, 14-0.

175: 1. Montoya, Helias Catholic, d. Brewer, Bolivar, 3-1. 3. Henry, Windsor (Imperial), d. Taylor, DeSmet, SV-1 6-4. 5. Motlagh, Willard, d. Vick, McDonald County, 5-0.

190: 1. L. Riley, Belton, d. Ruff, Warrenton, 8-4. 3. Goodman, Bolivar, d. Gist, Kearney, 5-1. 5. Stegmann, Rockwood Summit, p. Nelson, Van Horn, 0:43.

215: 1. Murphy, McDonald County, d. Grimm, Branson, SV-1 6-1. 3. Fernandez, Platte County, d. Phillips, DeSmet, 1-0. 5. Meyer, Holt, d. Nunez, Willard, 3-1.

285: 1. Hitt, McDonald County, p. I. Foeller, DeSoto, 1:42. 3. Joiner, Grandview, p. Turner, Capital City, 1:46. 5. Griffin, Willard, d. Bolinger, Carl Junction, 3-0.

GIRLS CLASS 2

Friday-Saturday in Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Team scores: 1. Lebanon, 134.5; 2. Marquette, 105; 3. Liberty, 97; 4. Nixa, 89; 5. Washington, 85; 6. Lafayette (Wildwood), 77; 7. Fort Osage, 74; 8. Park Hill, 73; 9. Holt, 69; 10. Belton, 60; 11. Francis Howell Central, 59; 12. Winnetonka, 54.5; 13. Willard, 48; 14. Grain Valley, 47; 15. Timberland, 46; 16. Blue Springs South, 40; 17. Lindbergh, 35; 18. Park Hill South, 31; T19. Platte County, 30; T19. Fort Zumwalt South, 30; 21. Troy Buchanan, 29; 22. Parkway South, 28; 23. Liberty (Wentzville), 27; 24. Oak Park, 26; T25. Jackson, 25; T25. Northwest (Cedar Hill), 25; T27. Raymore-Peculiar, 24; T27. Staley, 24; T27. William Chrisman, 24; T30. Francis Howell, 23; T30. Rockwood Summit, 23; 32. Camdenton, 21; 33. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 20; T34. Ladue Horton Watkins, 18; T34. Poplar Bluff, 18; 36. Seckman, 17; 37. Rolla, 16; T38. Francis Howell North, 15; T38. North Kansas City, 15; T38. Ozark, 15; 41. Capital City, 14.5; 42. Fort Zumwalt East, 14; T43. Fort Zumwalt North, 11; T43. Raytown, 11; T45. Eureka, 10; T10. Fort Zumwalt West, 10; 47. Hazelwood West, 9; 48. Waynesville, 8; T49. Liberty North, 7; T49. Columbia Rock Bridge, 7; T49. Webster Groves, 7; 52. Joplin, 6; 53. Central (Cape Girardeau), 4; 54. Raytown South, 35; T55. Farmington, 3; T55. Lee’s Summit West, 3; T55. Parkview, 3; 58. Blue Springs, 2; 59. Springfield Central, 1.

Quarterfinals

100 pounds: Evans, Blue Springs South, p. Waterman, Parkview, 1:19. L. Breeden, Liberty, m.d. Atkins, Ft. Zumwalt South, 10-2. Z. Haney, Troy Buchanan, d. Dinh, Staley, 7-0. Fuglsang, Camdenton, m.d. Coleman, Park Hill South, 9-1.

105: Karagiannis, Seckman, d. Burbes, Francis Howell, 4-2. S. Breeden, Liberty, p. M. Haney, Troy Buchanan, 1:27. Cooper, Timberland, p. Zimmermann, Washington, 1:21. Hampton, Blue Springs South, p. Soendker, Smith-Cotton, 0:00.

110: Donnelly, Washington, p. Marrah, Staley, 2:56. J. Joiner, Lebanon, d. Ja. Breeden, Liberty, 10-9. Miller, Francis Howell Central, p. Smith-Freeman, Smith-Cotton, 1:51. Marrufo, Fort Osage, d. Madden, Belton, 4-1.

115: Scherer, Lindbergh, p. Myers, Ozark, 1:35. Vargas, Park Hill, p. Cottongim, Lebanon, 0:40. Benson, Francis Howell Central, d. Brower, Platte County, 12-8. Watts, Nixa, p. Henderson, Lafayette (Wildwood), 3:35.

120: Metzger, Jackson, p. Sundlie, Ozark, 5:58. Ju. Breeden, Liberty, p. Stifter, Belton, 1:13. Gonier, Park Hill, p. Steigerwald, Holt, 4:28. Leverknight, Winnetonka, t.f. Harper, Nixa, 15-0, 5:46.

125: Bliss, Washington, p. Manning, Holt, 0:11. Bartel, Lebanon, p. Sontag, Winnetonka, 0:19. Harkins, Nixa, d. Gumahin, Ft. Zumwalt South, 9-3. Goertz, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Burnett, Platte County, 2:24.

130: Barton, Marquette, p. Kiel, Staley, 3:57. Sanabria, Holt, p. Banker, Blue Springs, 1:33. Franklin, Belton, p. Lee, Webster Groves, 1:28. Johnson, Raytown, p. Smith, Francis Howell Central, 4:27.

135: Jones, Parkway South, d. Johnson, Lebanon, 3-2. Thompson, Willard, p. Beatty, Park Hill, 1:54. Bridges, Francis Howell, m.d. Hodges, Jackson, 9-0. Obermark, Washington, m.d. Crahan, Nixa, 8-0.

140: Haynes, Rockwood Summit, m.d. Rodriguez, Rock Bridge, 8-0. Espinosa, Capital City, t.f. Vann, Raytown South, 18-3, 4:33. Slaughter, Holt, p. Heimbaugh, Rolla, 1:01. Aumua, Grain Valley, p, Luker, Marquette, 0:29.

145: Juitt, Belton, d. Shaffrey, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 1-0. Herlyn, Park Hill, d. Maier, Ladue Horton Watkins, 4-2. B. Joiner, Lebanon, p. Himmel, Timberland, 3:51. Kubicki, Park Hill South, p. Lowe, Liberty (Wentzville), 0:43.

155: Strong, Marquette, p. Calvert, Winnetonka, 3:51. Elkins, Raymore-Peculiar, p. Jones. Ft. Zumwalt North, 2:33. Dupree, Nixa, p. Ortmann, Washington, 1:48. Ward, Fort Osage, p. Sanchez, Francis Howell Central, 1:13.

170: Haiser, Marquette, p. Strauch, North Kansas City, 1:06. Wood, Fort Osage, p. Hopkins, Central (Cape Girardeau), 1:33. Freeman, Poplar Bluff, inj. def. Solis, Francis Howell Central, 5:28. Wardlow, Oak Park, d. Jones, Lafayette (Wildwood), 3-0.

190: Chandler, Northwest (Cedar Hill), p. Braun, Francis Howell Central, 1:00. Brumley, Lebanon, p. Johnson, Hazelwood West, 2:08. Ward, Liberty (Wentzville), m.d. Poulette, Lindbergh, 9-0. Houston, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Allison, Oak Park, 1:15.

235: Kortkamp, Ft. Zumwalt East, p. Lucas, Lebanon, 2:52. Washington, Marquette, p. Lemmond, Waynesville, 2:42. Dutton, Willard, p. Neumann, Eureka, 2:46. Grammer, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Boldridge, William Chrisman, 1:47.

Semifinals

100 pounds: L. Breeden, Liberty, p. Evans, Blue Springs South, 1:41. Fuglsang, Camdenton, d. Haney, Troy Buchanan, SV-1 4-2.

105: S. Breeden, Liberty, p. Karagiannis, Seckman, 1:30. Cooper, Timberland, m.d. Hampton, Blue Springs South, 13-0.

110: J. Joiner, Lebanon, t.f. Donnelly, Washington, 15-0, 3:48. Marrufo, Fort Osage, d. Miller, Francis Howell Central, 8-4.

115: Vargas, Park Hill, p. Scherer, Lindbergh, 1:27. Benson, Francis Howell Central, inj. def. Watts, Nixa, 0:12.

120: Ju. Breeden, Liberty, p. Metzger, Jackson, 1:26. Gonier, Park Hill, d. Leverknight, Winnetonka, 6-5.

125: Bliss, Washington, p. Bartel, Lebanon, 1:53. Harkins, Nixa, p. Goertz, Lafayette (Wildwood), 2:39.

130: Sanabria, Holt, d. Barton, Marquette, 5-1. Franklin, Belton, p. Johnson, Raytown, 2:37.

135: Jones, Parkway South, p. Thompson, Willard, 5:33. Obermark, Washington, d. Bridges, Francis Howell, 12-5.

140: Haynes, Rockwood Summit, m.d. Espinosa, Capital City, 8-0. Aumua, Grain Valley, d. Slaughter, Holt, 10-3.

145: Herlyn, Park Hill, d. Juitt, Belton, 4-2. Kubicki, Park Hill South, m.d. Joiner, Lebanon, 12-0.

155: Strong, Marquette, p. Elkins, Raymore-Peculiar, 3:05. Ward, Fort Osage, p. Dupree, Nixa, 1:03.

170: Haiser, Marquette, p. Wood, Fort Osage, 0:27. Wardlow, Oak Park, d. Freeman, Poplar Bluff, 12-5.

190: Brumley, Lebanon, p. Chandler, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 5:08. Ward, Liberty (Wentzville), d. Houston, Lafayette (Wildwood), 5-1.

235: Washington, Marquette, p. Kortkamp, Ft. Zumwalt East, 2:25. Dutton, Willard, p. Grammer, Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:33.

Placement matches

100 pounds: 1. L. Breeden, Liberty, d. Fuglsang, Camdenton, 2-0. 3. Haney, Troy Buchanan, d. Evans, Blue Springs South, 7-2. 5. Atkins, Ft. Zumwalt South, d. Reiter, Timberland, 3-2.

105: 1. Cooper, Timberland, d. S. Breeden, Liberty, 5-1. 3. Hampton, Blue Springs South, p. Karagiannis, Seckman, 1:49. 5. L. Cottongim, Lebanon, p. Burbes, Francis Howell, 4:18.

110: 1. J. Joiner, Lebanon, p. Marrufo, Fort Osage, 2:49. 3. Donnelly, Washington, d. Ju. Breeden, Liberty, 4-2. 5. Miller, Francis Howell Central, d. Apple, Francis Howell North, 8-5.

115: 1. Vargas, Park Hill, d. Benson, Francis Howell Central, 6-0. 3. Brower, Platte County, p. Watts, Nixa, 1:30. 5. Scherer, Lindbergh, p. A. Cottongim, Lebanon, 3:56.

120: 1. Gonier, Park Hill, d. Ju. Breeden, Liberty, 3-2. 3. Leverknight, Winnetonka, d. Metzger, Jackson, 7-5. 5. Steigerwald, Holt, p. Sundlie, Ozark, 2:07.

125: 1. Bliss, Washington, p. Harkins, Nixa, 1:28. 3. Bartel, Lebanon, p. Goertz, Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:40. 5. Gumahin, Ft. Zumwalt South, p. Sontag, Winnetonka, 2:32.

130: 1. Sanabria, Holt, d. Franklin, Belton, 6-1. 3. Barton, Marquette, d. Kiel, Staley, 3-1. 5. Wolfe, Smith-Cotton, d. Johnson, Raytown, 6-2.

135: 1. Jones, Parkway South, d. Obermark, Washington, 12-6. 3. Crahan, Nixa, d. Johnson, Lebanon, 5-1. 5. Thompson, Willard, d. Bridges, Francis Howell, SV-1 2-1.

140: 1. Aumua, Grain Valleym p. Haynes, Rockwood Summit, 5:20. 3. Slaughter, Holt, p. Espinosa, Capital City, 3:43. 5. McGrath, Fort Osage, d. Johnson, Winnetonka, 9-6.

145: 1. Kubicki, Park Hill South, p. Herlyn, Park Hill, 2:25. 3. Maier, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Juitt, Belton, 10-5. 5. Himmel, Timberland, d. B. Joiner, Lebanon, 7-6.

155: 1. Ward, Fort Osage, d. Strong, Marquette, 7-0. 3. Dupree, Nixa, d. Elkins, Raymore-Peculiar, 6-0. 5. Calvert, Winnetonka, p. Ignatova, Ft. Zumwalt West, 2:36.

170: 1. Haiser, Marquette, p. Wardlow, Oak Park, 1:25. 3. Jones, Lafayette (Wildwood), d. Strauch, North Kansas City, 7-3. 5. Freeman, Poplar Bluff, med. forf. Wood, Fort Osage.

190: 1. Brumley, Lebanon, d. Ward, Liberty (Wentzville), 3-2. 3. Chandler, Northwest (Cedar Hill), d. Houston, Lafayette (Wildwood), 5-2. 5. Poulette, Lindbergh, p. Johnson, Hazelwood West, 4:45.

235: 1. Dutton, Willard, p. Washington, 1:27. 3. Boldridge, William Chrisman, p. Moehle, Grain Valley, 1:08. 5. Grammer, Lafayette (Wildwood), p. Kortkamp, Ft. Zumwalt East, 3:24.