Results: Masimo Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.0% to hit US$549m. Masimo also reported a statutory profit of US$0.70, which was an impressive 28% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Masimo's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.36b in 2023. This would be a major 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.2% to US$3.48. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.19 in 2023. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 9.3% to US$159. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Masimo at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$135. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Masimo's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 27% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Masimo to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Masimo. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Masimo's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk.

