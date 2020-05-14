Results: Magellan Health, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) shareholders, with its shares surging 16% to US$68.09 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.8b were what the analysts expected, Magellan Health surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.73 per share, an impressive 141% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the two analysts covering Magellan Health provided consensus estimates of US$6.17b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a definite 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 35% to US$1.95 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.09 in 2020. It looks like sentiment has fallen somewhat in the aftermath of these results, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$75.25 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 15% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Magellan Health is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Magellan Health (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

